Ant-Guy and the Wasp: Quantumania Broadcasts Filming Get started, And This Frightening Symbol Of The Director Is Evidence

Peyton Reed, director of Ant-Guy and the Wasp: Quantumania, stocks in Twitter a photograph of terrible rabbit that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) gave to his daughter Cassie within the first superhero film. Why? To announce that the movie has began filming. The unpleasant however cute crammed animal is positioned subsequent to a biohazard container, and the creature seems as sinister as we consider. Is Reed hinting on the subsequent superhero film?

This new look of Cassie’s toy subsequent to a biohazard container may imply that those components may play a minimum of an important function within the new film from the trilogy starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Guy, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / Avispa, Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Michael Peña as Luis. Kathryn Newton has additionally joined the solid as Cassie Lang, whilst Jonathan Majors will take at the function of Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Guy and the Wasp: Quantumania will probably be launched on February 17, 2023. Prior to this, there’s numerous MCU to come back: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to premiere on September 3, The Eternals on November 5 Y Spider-Guy: No means house on December 17. Briefly: 2021 nonetheless has numerous MCU forward of it and 2022 does now not appear to be it’ll hit the brakes. Segment 4 is taking form for enthusiasts.