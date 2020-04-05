Ant-Man 3 Has Taken A Big Step Forward With Some Rick And Morty Talent

Final November, virtually a 12 months and a half after Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters, it was lastly confirmed that Ant-Man 3 was coming down the pipeline, with Peyton Reed, the director of the primary two Ant-Man films, returning to helm the threequel. With Captain Marvel 2 schedule for July 8, 2022, the soonest we might see Ant-Man 3 is by October 7, 2022, however Marvel has but to touch upon what’s entering into that slot or in any of its snagged 2023 dates.