Ant-Man 3: rapper TI won’t be in Marvel sequel according to new reports

According to new reports, rapper TI will not be returning for the third installment in the Ant-Man (Marvel) franchise, also known as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, the musician-turned-actor is not included in the cast list for the upcoming Ant-Man sequel, which stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, along with Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. , Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Michael Peña as Luis. The reason for Ant-Man 3’s apparent absence of TI is not confirmed at this time.

In any event, TI and his wife, Tiny Harris, are currently facing allegations of sexual abuse by multiple women, as well as other serious allegations of “Forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, assault and harassment.”. Both have vigorously denied these claims, calling the allegations “unfounded and without foundation.”.

“Clifford (TI) and Tameka Harris (Tiny) deny in the strongest terms these baseless and unfounded allegations”read a statement released by the lawyer representing the couple. “We are confident that if these claims are fully and fairly investigated, no charges will be brought.”. However, it is not clear if these allegations are related to the news of the casting of Ant-Man 3.

TI played a supporting character named Dave, who was friends with Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) in the first Ant-Man movie (2015) and in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). His character may or may not have been scheduled for a return in Ant-Man’s third installment, although THR’s report notes that “things can still change, including the characters that are in the script”as the film is currently in development.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to go into production next year, but there’s still a lot of MCU to come before that. After the credits appear in the finale of Scarlet Witch and Vision, many will turn their attention to Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021.

Also to come are Black Widow, Loki, Shang-Chi, What If …?, The Eternals and the new Spidey sequel, now officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. All these productions, framed within Phase 4 of the UCM.