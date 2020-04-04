Ant-Man 3 to get script from Rick and Morty writer

The third instalment within the Ant-Man movie sequence is choosing up momentum, as Disney has formally employed a writer to pen the screenplay.

The upcoming MCU movie will see the return of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his crime-fighting accomplice Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), after the occasions of the climactic Avengers: Endgame.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Jeff Loveness will write the script for Ant-Man 3, whose latest work contains an episode of Rick and Morty‘s fourth season titled Claw and Hoarder: Particular Ricktim’s Morty, which was a spoof tackle the fantasy style.

He has beforehand labored as a employees writer on the American chat present Jimmy Kimmel Stay and written superhero comedian books for Marvel.

It isn’t but identified what precisely will occur in Ant-Man 3, though it’s probably the character might be grappling with the brand new problem of getting a teenage daughter – after Cassie grew up in Scott’s absence whereas he was trapped within the Quantum Realm for a number of years…

Peyton Reed, the director of each the 2015 authentic and its sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, might be again to shut out the trilogy.

It’s unconfirmed whether or not sequence co-stars Michael Douglas, Michael Peña and Michelle Pfeiffer will even return.

Disney has just lately been compelled to delay fellow Marvel flick Black Widow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant-Man 3 doesn’t but have a launch date