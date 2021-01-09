Ant-Man 3 will be called Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel revealed the first details about the plans for Ant-Man 3 during Disney’s annual Investor Day presentation on December 10. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced that the film will be called Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The sequel to Ant-Man and The Wasp will again have Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne / La Avispa, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne and Michael Peña as Luis. Peyton Reed, director of the first two Ant-Man films, will return to direct the third chapter.

In the news chapter, Kathryn Newton to join the cast to play an older version of Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s daughter (previously Abby Ryder Fortson had played the role as a girl and Emma Fuhrmann as a teenager in Avengers: Endgame).

Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror, as previously reported. With Hope, Hank, and Janet now back from the dead, and Scott’s daughter Cassie, now a teenager, it looks like we’ll see the bug-sized hero battling enemies alongside his entire family next time.