Ant-Man Vs. The Atom: Could The Shrinking Avenger Beat The Tiny Justice Leaguer?

In an effort to dwell as much as his superhero title ever extra precisely, Hank Pym additionally outfitted his shrinking go well with with a particular helmet that permits him to talk to ants. This manner, Ant-Man can can name upon his synonymous and equally-sized insect buddies to assist him out of a jam or simply make transportation simpler by hitching a journey from an ant with wings. It’s humorous: they are saying it’s at all times vital to face up for the little man, however this one has made it clear he hardly ever requires the assist of others… effectively, for probably the most half.