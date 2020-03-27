Ant-Man’s Evangeline Lilly Apologizes For Controversial Coronavirus Comments

I need to supply my honest and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I confirmed in my earlier put up to the very actual struggling and concern that has gripped the world by COVID19. Grandparents, mother and father, kids, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to discover a approach to cease this very actual risk, and my ensuing silence has despatched a dismissive, conceited and cryptic message. My direct and particular apologies to these most affected by this pandemic. I by no means meant to harm you. After I wrote that put up 10 days in the past, I believed I used to be infusing calm into the hysteria. I can see now that I used to be projecting my very own fears into an already fearful and traumatic scenario.