Antara Biswas (Monalisa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Film Record, Photos

Antara Biswas is a Indian movie actress, who basically works within the movie business of Bhojpuri. She has acted in virtually 125 Bhojpuri films, and likewise carried out in different languages ​​akin to Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She made her appearing debut with the Bollywood film “Jayate‘, within the 12 months 1997. She used to be some of the individuals of the well-known fact TV presentations Bigg Boss 10 in 2016.

Antara Biswas Early Existence and Profession

Antara Biswas used to be born on Nov 21, 1982 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Antara Biswas circle of relatives knowledge will likely be up to date quickly. She finished her schooling in Julien Day Faculty, Kolkata, and finished her commencement in BA Sanskrit at Ashutosh Faculty (College of Calcutta). The title of the husband of Antara Biswas is Vikrant Singh Rajput who’s a Bhojpuri actor and so they were given married in Bigg Boss space on January 17, 2017. Antara Biswas began her appearing profession as a minor TV actress and a style in Oriya video albums. She additionally acted in different low price range movies prior to showing in her debut Bollywood movie “Blackmail”, at the side of Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. Antara Biswas starred in different South Indian films particularly Jackpot (Kannada), Jagadam (Telugu), Vathiyar (Tamil) and extra. She used to be sometimes called Bigg Boss Monalisa. In 2018 she plays as lead in “nazar”, a supernatural mystery TV collection that airs on Big name Plus (Adhe Kangal as tamil model on Big name Vijay) and streams on Hotstar.

Between Biswas Biography

Identify Antara Biswas Actual title Antara Biswas Nickname Between Occupation Indian movie actress Date of beginning Nov 21, 1982 Age 36 (as of Nov 2018) Zodiac signal Nonetheless to be up to date father title Nonetheless to be up to date Mom’s title Nonetheless to be up to date Brothers or sisters Nonetheless to be up to date Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Nonetheless to be up to date Faculty Julien Day Faculty, Kolkata Secondary faculty Ashutosh Faculty (College of Calcutta) Spare time activities Buying groceries, Images, Making a song place of dwelling Calcutta, West Bengal, India Nationality Indonesian Married Sure Husband’s Identify Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Trade/Boyfriends No Kids AFTER Present place of dwelling Calcutta, West Bengal, India

Antara Biswas on Fb: https://www.fb.com/AsliMonaLisa/

Between Biswas Twitter: https://twitter.com/aslimonalisa

Antara Biswas Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aslimonalisa/

Record of films

Yr Name Position Language 1997 Jayate aarti Hindi 1998 Hammam in Amsterdam N/A Oriya 1999 Jai Sriram Rhyme Das Oriya 2001 Daman: A Sufferer of Marital Violence Himself in Merchandise Music Hindi 2002 Mistaken quantity N/A Oriya 2003 Best Somrat N/A Bengali 2004 Adhikar N/A Bengali 2004 Tauba Tauba Rubina Hindi 2004 Ab Bass! Particular look Hindi 2005 Ek Hello Bhoo Tanvic Hindi 2005 Jalwa: Excitement in love Manisha Tripathi/Tanya ‘Chinky’ Hindi 2005 jackpot Layla canada 2005 Bunty Aur Bablic Dancer Hindi 2005 Blackmail Article woman Hindi 2005 Bobby: love and lust Bobby D’Costa Hindi 2006 Part bath of Hyderabadi N/A Hindi 2007 Love Guru N/A Hindi 2007 kafila It used to be attention-grabbing Hindi 2007 jagadam N/A Telugu 2008 Assembly sales space N/A canada 2008 Cash Hai Toh Honey Hai The spouse of Manish Sarif Hindi 2008 vathiyar N/A tamil 2008 nagaram N/A Telugu 2008 silambattam N/A tamil 2009 Just right N/A Telugu 2010 To the London Calling Sonia/Urvashi Hindi 2010 Ek Chatur To N/A Hindi 2010 Royal Utsav N/A Hindi 2010 Hamilton Palace N/A Hindi 2010 Khoobsurat – The Attractiveness N/A Hindi 2010 Meri Existence Mein Uski Spouse Dipal Hindi 2011 Khubsurat Naukranic N/A Hindi 2011 child N/A Telugu 2011 Kadhalukku Maranamillai N/A tamil 2012 And Peyar Kumarasamy N/A tamil

Bhojpuri Films Record

Bhole Shankar (2008)

Khatailal Mithailal (2008)

Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike (2008)

Tu Babua Hamaar (2008)

Shrimaan motive force Babu (2007)

Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me (2009)

Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke (2009)

Hum Bahubali (2009)

Dulha Albela (2009)

Ranbhomi (2009)

Pratigya (2009) – Merchandise tune “Lehariya Luta Ae Raja”

Hum Hai Khalnayak (2009)

Sindur Daan (2009)

Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage (2009)

Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli (2009)

Ek Aur Kurukshetra (2010)

Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar (2010)

Dharmatma (2010)

Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare (2010)

Bhojpuriya Don (2010)

Rangbaz Daroga – Aanchal (2010)

Nainihal (2010)

Saat Saheliya (2010)

Devra Bada Satawela (2010)

Devra Bhail Deewana (2014)

Mrityunjay (2010) (particular look)

Loafers (2010)

Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein (2010)

Daraar (2010)

Mora Balma Chabil Chabila (2011)

Apne Dedicated (2011)

Aakhri Rasta (2011)

Barood (2011)

The nice hero Hiralal (2011)

Gundairaj (2011)

Ladaai Los angeles Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja (2011)

Kartavya (2011)

Hamaar Devdas (2011)

Bhaiya Hamar Dayavan (2012)

Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati (2012)

Dakait (2012)

Khuddar (2012) – Sunita

Nagin (2012)

Khoon Pasina (2012)

Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati (2012)

Elan E Jung (2012)

Dabangg Mora Balma (2013)

mafia (2013)

Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein (2013)

Jaan Lebu Ka Ho (2013)

Banaraswali (2013)

Pratibandh (2013)

Desh Pardesh (2013)

Kasam Wardi Ke (2013)

Biwi No. 1 (2013)

Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor (2013)

Saala Major to Sahib Ban Gaya (2013)

Ziddi Aashiq (2013)

Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan (2013)

Mati Preet Jagawale (2013)

Zanzee (2013)

Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya (2013)

Gumrah (2013)

IJjat (2013)

Chhamia Bhelwali (2013)

Jeevan Yudhh (2013)

Khoon Bhari Maang (2013)

Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa (2013)

Jodi No. 1 (2013)

Ghulam (2013)

Mita Deb Raavanraaj (2013)

Budhwa Tamtamwala (2013)

Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Buchar (2013)

Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa (2013)

Ganga Putra (2013)

Chedi Ganga Kinarewala (2013)

Natawar Lal (2013)

Ek Nihattha (2013)

Gangsters (2015)

Rakth Bhumi (2015)

Prem Leela (2015)

Saiyan Toofani (2015)

Suhag (2015)

Rakhtbhoomi (2015)

Sarkar Raj (2017)

Jai Shree Ram (2017)

Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 (2018)

internet collection

Yr Display Position Remarks: 2018 Dupur Thakurpo 2 Jhuma Boudic Bengali

TV presentations

Yr Display Position Remarks: awards 2016 Comedy Nights Bachao Well-known visitor Along with Rani Chatterjee 2016 Bigg Boss 10 Well-known Contestant sixth position, evicted day 97 2017 Nach Baliye 8 Well-known Contestant Along with Vikrant 2017 Comedy Dangal player Along with Neha Pendse & Surbhi Jyoti 2018 nazar Mohana (Dayan) Major unfavorable lead Gained: Big name Parivaar Very best Karamati Sadasya Gained: Very best Flexible Actress (Cinema Aajtak Achiever Awards)

Antara Biswas Pictures

