Antara Biswas (Monalisa) Wiki, Biography, Age, Film Record, Photos

Antara Biswas is a Indian movie actress, who basically works within the movie business of Bhojpuri. She has acted in virtually 125 Bhojpuri films, and likewise carried out in different languages akin to Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies. She made her appearing debut with the Bollywood film “Jayate‘, within the 12 months 1997. She used to be some of the individuals of the well-known fact TV presentations Bigg Boss 10 in 2016.
Antara Biswas Early Existence and Profession
Antara Biswas used to be born on Nov 21, 1982 in Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Antara Biswas circle of relatives knowledge will likely be up to date quickly. She finished her schooling in Julien Day Faculty, Kolkata, and finished her commencement in BA Sanskrit at Ashutosh Faculty (College of Calcutta). The title of the husband of Antara Biswas is Vikrant Singh Rajput who’s a Bhojpuri actor and so they were given married in Bigg Boss space on January 17, 2017. Antara Biswas began her appearing profession as a minor TV actress and a style in Oriya video albums. She additionally acted in different low price range movies prior to showing in her debut Bollywood movie “Blackmail”, at the side of Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. Antara Biswas starred in different South Indian films particularly Jackpot (Kannada), Jagadam (Telugu), Vathiyar (Tamil) and extra. She used to be sometimes called Bigg Boss Monalisa. In 2018 she plays as lead in “nazar”, a supernatural mystery TV collection that airs on Big name Plus (Adhe Kangal as tamil model on Big name Vijay) and streams on Hotstar.
Between Biswas Biography
|Identify
|Antara Biswas
|Actual title
|Antara Biswas
|Nickname
|Between
|Occupation
|Indian movie actress
|Date of beginning
|Nov 21, 1982
|Age
|36 (as of Nov 2018)
|Zodiac signal
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|father title
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Mom’s title
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Brothers or sisters
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|Nonetheless to be up to date
|Faculty
|Julien Day Faculty, Kolkata
|Secondary faculty
|Ashutosh Faculty (College of Calcutta)
|Spare time activities
|Buying groceries, Images, Making a song
|place of dwelling
|Calcutta, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indonesian
|Married
|Sure
|Husband’s Identify
|Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
|Trade/Boyfriends
|No
|Kids
|AFTER
|Present place of dwelling
|Calcutta, West Bengal, India
Antara Biswas on Fb: https://www.fb.com/AsliMonaLisa/
Between Biswas Twitter: https://twitter.com/aslimonalisa
Antara Biswas Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aslimonalisa/
Record of films
|Yr
|Name
|Position
|Language
|1997
|Jayate
|aarti
|Hindi
|1998
|Hammam in Amsterdam
|N/A
|Oriya
|1999
|Jai Sriram
|Rhyme Das
|Oriya
|2001
|Daman: A Sufferer of Marital Violence
|Himself in Merchandise Music
|Hindi
|2002
|Mistaken quantity
|N/A
|Oriya
|2003
|Best Somrat
|N/A
|Bengali
|2004
|Adhikar
|N/A
|Bengali
|2004
|Tauba Tauba
|Rubina
|Hindi
|2004
|Ab Bass!
|Particular look
|Hindi
|2005
|Ek Hello Bhoo
|Tanvic
|Hindi
|2005
|Jalwa: Excitement in love
|Manisha Tripathi/Tanya ‘Chinky’
|Hindi
|2005
|jackpot
|Layla
|canada
|2005
|Bunty Aur Bablic
|Dancer
|Hindi
|2005
|Blackmail
|Article woman
|Hindi
|2005
|Bobby: love and lust
|Bobby D’Costa
|Hindi
|2006
|Part bath of Hyderabadi
|N/A
|Hindi
|2007
|Love Guru
|N/A
|Hindi
|2007
|kafila
|It used to be attention-grabbing
|Hindi
|2007
|jagadam
|N/A
|Telugu
|2008
|Assembly sales space
|N/A
|canada
|2008
|Cash Hai Toh Honey Hai
|The spouse of Manish Sarif
|Hindi
|2008
|vathiyar
|N/A
|tamil
|2008
|nagaram
|N/A
|Telugu
|2008
|silambattam
|N/A
|tamil
|2009
|Just right
|N/A
|Telugu
|2010
|To the London Calling
|Sonia/Urvashi
|Hindi
|2010
|Ek Chatur To
|N/A
|Hindi
|2010
|Royal Utsav
|N/A
|Hindi
|2010
|Hamilton Palace
|N/A
|Hindi
|2010
|Khoobsurat – The Attractiveness
|N/A
|Hindi
|2010
|Meri Existence Mein Uski Spouse
|Dipal
|Hindi
|2011
|Khubsurat Naukranic
|N/A
|Hindi
|2011
|child
|N/A
|Telugu
|2011
|Kadhalukku Maranamillai
|N/A
|tamil
|2012
|And Peyar Kumarasamy
|N/A
|tamil
Bhojpuri Films Record
- Bhole Shankar (2008)
- Khatailal Mithailal (2008)
- Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike (2008)
- Tu Babua Hamaar (2008)
- Shrimaan motive force Babu (2007)
- Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me (2009)
- Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke (2009)
- Hum Bahubali (2009)
- Dulha Albela (2009)
- Ranbhomi (2009)
- Pratigya (2009) – Merchandise tune “Lehariya Luta Ae Raja”
- Hum Hai Khalnayak (2009)
- Sindur Daan (2009)
- Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage (2009)
- Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli (2009)
- Ek Aur Kurukshetra (2010)
- Tu Jaan Hau Hamaar (2010)
- Dharmatma (2010)
- Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare (2010)
- Bhojpuriya Don (2010)
- Rangbaz Daroga – Aanchal (2010)
- Nainihal (2010)
- Saat Saheliya (2010)
- Devra Bada Satawela (2010)
- Devra Bhail Deewana (2014)
- Mrityunjay (2010) (particular look)
- Loafers (2010)
- Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein (2010)
- Daraar (2010)
- Mora Balma Chabil Chabila (2011)
- Apne Dedicated (2011)
- Aakhri Rasta (2011)
- Barood (2011)
- The nice hero Hiralal (2011)
- Gundairaj (2011)
- Ladaai Los angeles Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja (2011)
- Kartavya (2011)
- Hamaar Devdas (2011)
- Bhaiya Hamar Dayavan (2012)
- Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kaise Kati (2012)
- Dakait (2012)
- Khuddar (2012) – Sunita
- Nagin (2012)
- Khoon Pasina (2012)
- Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati (2012)
- Elan E Jung (2012)
- Dabangg Mora Balma (2013)
- mafia (2013)
- Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein (2013)
- Jaan Lebu Ka Ho (2013)
- Banaraswali (2013)
- Pratibandh (2013)
- Desh Pardesh (2013)
- Kasam Wardi Ke (2013)
- Biwi No. 1 (2013)
- Lagal Sanheiya Ke Dor (2013)
- Saala Major to Sahib Ban Gaya (2013)
- Ziddi Aashiq (2013)
- Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan (2013)
- Mati Preet Jagawale (2013)
- Zanzee (2013)
- Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya (2013)
- Gumrah (2013)
- IJjat (2013)
- Chhamia Bhelwali (2013)
- Jeevan Yudhh (2013)
- Khoon Bhari Maang (2013)
- Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa (2013)
- Jodi No. 1 (2013)
- Ghulam (2013)
- Mita Deb Raavanraaj (2013)
- Budhwa Tamtamwala (2013)
- Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Buchar (2013)
- Tulsi Bin Suna Anganwa (2013)
- Ganga Putra (2013)
- Chedi Ganga Kinarewala (2013)
- Natawar Lal (2013)
- Ek Nihattha (2013)
- Gangsters (2015)
- Rakth Bhumi (2015)
- Prem Leela (2015)
- Saiyan Toofani (2015)
- Suhag (2015)
- Rakhtbhoomi (2015)
- Sarkar Raj (2017)
- Jai Shree Ram (2017)
- Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 (2018)
internet collection
|Yr
|Display
|Position
|Remarks:
|2018
|Dupur Thakurpo 2
|Jhuma Boudic
|Bengali
TV presentations
|Yr
|Display
|Position
|Remarks:
|awards
|2016
|Comedy Nights Bachao
|Well-known visitor
|Along with Rani Chatterjee
|2016
|Bigg Boss 10
|Well-known Contestant
|sixth position, evicted day 97
|2017
|Nach Baliye 8
|Well-known Contestant
|Along with Vikrant
|2017
|Comedy Dangal
|player
|Along with Neha Pendse & Surbhi Jyoti
|2018
|nazar
|Mohana (Dayan)
|Major unfavorable lead
|Gained: Big name Parivaar Very best Karamati Sadasya Gained: Very best Flexible Actress (Cinema Aajtak Achiever Awards)
