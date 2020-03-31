Antarctica: what it means when the coldest place on Earth records an unprecedented heatwave

Antarctica’s local weather has worldwide impacts and usually is a ‘canary inside the mine’ for patterns of commerce elsewhere

While the area rightfully focuses on the Covid-19 pandemic, the planet stays to be warming. This summer time season’s Antarctic local weather, as elsewhere on this planet, was as soon as extraordinary inside the seen report.

Our evaluation, printed these days in World Alternate Biology, describes the new heatwave in Antarctica. Beginning in late spring east of the Antarctic Peninsula, it circumnavigated the continent over the following four months. A number of of our crew spent the summer time season in Antarctica taking a look at these temperatures and the influence on natural methods, witnessing the heatwave first hand.

Proceed learning…

