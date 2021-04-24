Anthony Bourdain Documentary ‘Roadrunner’ Sets Release Date

Anthony Bourdain, the globe-trotting chef and television personality, will be the subject of a new documentary. From Focus Features, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” is coming to theaters on July 16.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the documentary will explore the life of the late Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 61. The culinary expert rose to national prominence with his 2000 book “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly,” a stark, thrilling peak behind the curtain of the restaurant industry. After his literary success, he hosted several traveling series revolving around food, including “A Cook’s Tour” on the Food Network and “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel. He later became a fixture on CNN for his travel show “Parts Unknown.” His shows were hailed for spotlighting not just the cuisine in lesser-known parts of the world, but their cultures as well.

Following its release in theaters, “Roadrunner” will air on CNN and on the HBO Max streaming service at a later, undisclosed date.

“Roadrunner” will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11. Due to the pandemic, the annual event will take place across New York City’s five boroughs, with most screenings being held at outdoor and drive-in venues.

Neville in 2014 won the Oscar for best documentary feature for “20 Feet From Stardom,” an acclaimed behind-the-scenes look at the experiences of backup singers. He recently chronicled the life and times of Fred Rogers, the beloved TV personality, in the 2018 doc “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” It became an unlikely box office hit, earning $22 million in ticket sales and setting a new record for biographical documentaries. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” was widely expected to bring more Oscar attention for Neville, surprising many when it wasn’t nominated for best documentary feature.

CNN Films and HBO Max executive produced the film. Neville and Caitrin Rogers served as producers through Neville’s company Tremolo Productions.