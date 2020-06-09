Anthony Bourdain Fans Share Touching Posts To Mark Anniversary Of Chef’s Death

View this publish on Instagram

Right this moment marks the anniversary of the demise of my buddy @anthonybourdain. I used to be in my lodge room and I obtained a textual content from my buddy Maynard Keenan. We had joked concerning the two of them having a celeb Jiu Jitsu match since they had been each critical fans. He let me know Tony was not with us after which I regarded it up on-line and spent many of the morning on this surreal form of shock. I actually admired Bourdain, and I couldn’t think about {that a} man like him would ever get to the purpose the place he would wish to take his personal life. I simply thought he was one of many coolest folks alive and that his perspective and perception would navigate him by way of probably the most troublesome of waters that many individuals encounter in life. To this present day I’ll take into consideration him and marvel if I may have steered him into a greater place if I used to be round throughout his final day. This cool piece of artwork by @dennystocke hangs in my studio and I take into consideration that each time I move it.