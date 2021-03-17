Anthony Boyle Joins Hanks and Spielberg’s World War II Series at Apple

Anthony Boyle has signed on to star in in Apple’s World War II drama “Masters of the Air,” a continuation of the “Band of Brothers”/”The Pacific” franchise from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Boyle joins beforehand introduced solid members Callum Turner and Austin Butler. Primarily based on the e-book of the identical identify by Donald L. Miller, “Masters of the Air” follows the true story of the American bomber boys in World War II who introduced the battle to Hitler’s doorstep. Boyle will star as Main Crosby.

Boyle most just lately starred within the HBO miniseries adaptation of “The Plot In opposition to America.” He’s additionally identified for starring as Scorpius Malfoy within the play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster,” for which he received an Olivier Award. He reprised that position within the present’s Broadway manufacturing in 2018. Boyle’s different TV credit embody “Patrick Melrose,” “Derry Ladies,” and “Ordeal by Innocence.” On the movie facet, he has appeared in initiatives resembling “Tolkien” and “The Misplaced Metropolis of Z.”

He’s repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell within the UK, and Ziffren Brittenham.

“Masters of the Air” is written by “Band of Brothers” alum John Orloff in addition to Graham Yost, with each additionally co-executive producing. Spielberg will government produce by way of Amblin Tv. Hanks will government produce below his Playtone banner together with Gary Goetzman. Amblin’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian function co-executive producers. Alex Maggioni will oversee the day-to-day growth of the undertaking for Amblin, alongside Spielberg, Frank and Falvey.

The collection won’t be the primary World War II undertaking Hanks has performed at Apple. The streamer beforehand launched the naval battle movie “Greyhound,” which Hanks wrote, starred in, and produced together with Goetzman and Playtone. Spielberg at present government produces the Apple collection “Wonderful Tales” with Amblin producing.