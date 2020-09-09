Anthony Edwards Lists New York City Home

Award-winning actor Anthony Edwards, greatest recognized for his roles as Goose in “High Gun” and, later, Dr. Mark Greene on the primary eight seasons of the prime time hospital drama “ER,” should actually need to transfer — he’s at the moment staring down the barrel of a bank-account-busting loss on the sale of his duplex penthouse in New York’s prosperous Carnegie Hill neighborhood. The three-bedroom and three.5-bath penthouse is listed at $7.65 million, nearly 1,000,000 {dollars} lower than the $8.52 million he paid for the place in 2015. Even if the actor stands to lose a reasonably penny on the sale, Edwards’ former property is a singular penthouse with three personal terraces set atop a stately brick and limestone constructing often called Philip Home.

Designed by famous designer Victoria Hagan, the slightly-more-than 2,700 sq. ft. aerie’s point of interest is probably the 32-foot-long residing and eating space. The chicly minimalist room enjoys a hovering 16-foot double-height ceiling and a wood-burning hearth that’s framed by a fetching vintage limestone mantel. Close by French doorways, that are topped by a classy arched window, lead out to a 450 sq. ft. west-facing terrace. Positioned individually from the residing and eating room, the clean-lined kitchen options Belgian bluestone counter tops and a mixture of gentle wooden and white lacquer cupboards together with the same old array of luxurious designer home equipment.

A fundamental flooring visitor bed room has an ensuite rest room and terrace entry, whereas the second flooring consists of one other visitor bed room and tub plus a lounge/media room that might simply be transformed right into a fourth bed room. Additionally situated upstairs, the sprawling main bedroom contains a small sitting room with a non-public terrace, an up-to-date white-marble rest room and, within the bed room, direct entry to the penthouse’s third and largest terrace all — 686 sq. toes of it.

Initially designed by the structure agency Sugarman & Berger, Phillip Home was accomplished within the late 1920s and transformed to high-end condos in 2013. Along with 24-hour doorman providers and an attended foyer, the condo home’s 17,000 sq. toes of facilities embrace a rooftop membership room, a landscaped rooftop terrace, a health heart, a kids’s playroom, a music observe room and chilly storage for grocery and flower deliveries.

Edwards instructed the Wall Avenue Journal in 2018 that he moved to New York someday round 2001 and largely dropped out of appearing for a decade in an effort to be a stay-at-home dad. Nevertheless, he’s made some current appearances on the primary season of the tv mini-series “Regulation & Order True Crime,” landed a recurring function on “Designated Survivor” and, in 2018, fulfilled a long-standing ambition to behave in theater, making his Broadway debut within the revival of “Youngsters of a Lesser God”.

Nevertheless, with Broadway shut down for the foreseeable future as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Edwards may be buying and selling the Nice White Manner for a return to Tinseltown or, like so many, contemplating a transfer to the suburbs. Both approach, hopefully he’s not ready on his penthouse to promote in Manhattan’s slow-moving market so as to take action.

Elizabeth Van Hiel and Aaron Allen of Elegran maintain the unique itemizing.