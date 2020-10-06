Anthony Fauci Honored by Eugene Levy and Bono at 2020 Sammies

If having Brad Pitt play him on “Saturday Evening Reside” wasn’t sufficient, Dr. Anthony Fauci was celebrated by a slew of celebrities on Monday for his public service.

Fauci was named Federal Worker of the 12 months at the Partnership for Public Service’s annual Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals ceremony, which was held just about.

The award was launched by Kristen Bell, who described Fauci as a “nationwide heartthrob” whereas she was carrying a shirt emblazoned with “Fauci Fan Membership.” “The Good Place” star narrated a profession retrospective earlier than Yo-Yo Ma, Bryan Cranston and Katie Couric popped up on display to reward Fauci. “You’ve been the calming voice of sanity and readability in the course of the worst pandemic in 100 years,” mentioned “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy. “You’ve been a hero to me and to hundreds of thousands and hundreds of thousands of Individuals.”

Mary Steenburgen known as him “America’s scientist,” whereas Ty Burrell mentioned, “You’re any person I might level to once I’m making an attempt to show my children what it seems wish to be a hero.”

Others who took half within the tribute included Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Andrea Mitchell, Invoice Gates, Stephen Colbert and Judy Woodruff.

“Tony, we love you,” Bono mentioned. “We honor you and thank God for you.”

Fauci remained modest throughout his acceptance remarks. “If you find yourself doing the sort of issues I’m doing proper now, the factor that you just’re actually specializing in like a laser beam is the job you must do and the significance of that job and the significance of doing it nicely, so while you hear that you just’ve gained an award that’s so necessary such because the Sammie Award, you simply kind of sit again and are very grateful for it,” he mentioned.

Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush additionally delivered remarks praising federal employees.

“On this present second, their contributions are ever extra important as we face down this pandemic and the financial uncertainty it’s introduced with it,” Obama mentioned. “Challenges like these are far too massive for any single individual or entity to unravel alone. That’s why we’d like authorities. That’s why we’d like good authorities. And it’s why we’d like hardworking devoted individuals who care much less about themselves than they do about these round them.”

The ceremony was hosted by Kumail Nanjiani.