Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: what is known about the two fights signed for the heavyweight unification

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury sign two fights to unify the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles at Heavy Weight (Photos: REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge / Steve Marcus)

The world of boxing is waiting for one of the fights that awakens the most excitement today: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury, two champion heavyweight boxers whose objective is to make it clear who is the maximum reference in the category and provide a memorable show to the fans of this sport.

After the exhibition of the British boxer, Anthony Joshua, last December against the Russian Kubrat Pulev, whom he defeated via knockout in nine rounds, the next opponent aimed directly at his compatriot Tyson Fury, who won the American public in February 2020 after beating the American in seven rounds with authority Deontay Wilder.

After months of waiting for the first hint of this match, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, confirmed to ESPN on Monday, March 15, that not one, but two fights between the two boxers have already been signed for this 2021.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev in London, where the English fighter retained the WBA, Super WBA, IBF and IBO titles- REUTERS / Andrew Couldridge / File Photo

The dates marked on the calendar are yet to be confirmed, but the first is expected to occur in June or July 2021; while the rematch would be at the end of the year, with the Middle East as the main candidate to host the event.

The place of the combat will be defined at the beginning of April or even earlier, since there are up to nine possible properties on three different continents where all the titles of the queen category of boxing could be disputed. Restrictions by the COVID-19 and the possibility of having the largest possible audience will play a key role in the decision.

What is a fact is that the announcement of the place has a deadline of April 12, because once the fight is signed, 30 days to define the headquarters, so that in less than a month all the information regarding the box office, the exact date and the stage will be known.

Bob Arum is the promoter of Anthony Joshua, in charge of promoting the careers of boxers such as Muhammad Ali, Julio César Chávez, Mike Tyson, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Maywather, among others. (Top Rank)

Despite fans in the UK begging for this fight in the mythical wembley stadiumIn London, in the first instance, the cities of Qatar and Dubai start as favorites, without ruling out other countries such as China and the United States for combat.

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, stated for BoxingScene that “everyone is stuck on the same issue: the coronavirus”, so securing investment is difficult in these times due to the impossibility of ensuring a total box office sale.

Still without having the fixed amount of money, according to ESPN the bag will be divided equally for the first fight; however, it will be in the rematch when the percentage is tilted to the winner by 60%, so both are assured of equitable parts of a historic fight for boxing.

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in seven rounds to win the WBC and The Ring titles at Heavyweight (REUTERS / Steve Marcus / File Photo)

For the first time in the history of the sport, the heavyweight will experience a unification fight for the four belts of the category: that of the World Boxing Association (WITH), of the World Boxing Organization (OMB), del World Boxing Council (CMB) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

The last time something similar was experienced in the heavyweight section occurred in 1999, when Lennox Lewis defeated by unanimous decision Evander Holyfield to obtain the titles of the WBC, WBA and FIB.

The difficulty of unifying the girdles in this division is due to the tight schedule in the retention of belts. Even last February Eddie Hearn put on the ropes to OMB, well on paper, Anthony Joshua he would have to retain the belt against another challenger before the fight against Fury, so the promoter mentioned that if necessary, they would leave the title vacant in order to sign the long-awaited fight between champions.

The OMB moved token and ordered the two possible challengers to face each other (Olek Usyk, as European champion, and Joe Joyce, as second on the WBO list) for the interim world title. Thus, Anthony Joshua He had a free hand to finalize the unification fight against his British compatriot and, incidentally, satisfy all the boxing fans.

