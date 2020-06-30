Anthony Mackie Gives Honest Thoughts On Marvel Studios’ Lack Of Diversity

When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out, I am the lead of the present. When Snowpiercer got here out, you are the lead of the present. So we now have the ability and talent to ask these questions. It actually bothered me that I’ve finished seven Marvel films now, each producer, each director, each stunt individual, each costume designer, each PA, each single individual has been white. We have now one producer, Nate Moore, who’s black.