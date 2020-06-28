Anthony Mackie on Marvel TV Show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ – Variety

Anthony Mackie says the upcoming Disney Plus collection “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will really feel much like motion pictures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However there was one main distinction in making the present — the finances.

The mini-series is meant to value $150 million, which is a large sum for a TV present. However that’s nonetheless lower than half the $350 million price ticket — not together with promoting — of “Avengers: Endgame.”

In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors problem, Mackie talked to Daveed Diggs about the challenge, the place he reprises his position as the Falcon reverse Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier. Taking pictures on the collection, which is government produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, stopped in March as a consequence of the coronavirus.

“We have been in Europe, and all the pieces obtained loopy in Europe first,” Mackie stated. “In order that they shut us down two weeks earlier than the U.S. shutdown. It was actually wonderful simply because I really feel like we’re the first Marvel present or film that had finances constraints. And that was all the time my [experience], ‘It’s Marvel, we might shoot without end.’ They usually’re like, ‘Nah.’ So it was a really completely different expertise from the remainder of the motion pictures. However at the similar time, it was plenty of enjoyable.

“These motion pictures are like summer season camp,” Mackie continued. “And this present, it was no completely different. It was the similar group of individuals, coming collectively to make it work. And so the stunt stuff — all the pieces is simply on one other degree. Each present, each film, they simply push it — they push the envelope a lot. So hopefully, knock on wooden, we’ll be going again quickly.”

When pressed for extra particulars, Mackie revealed that “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” can even seem like a Marvel film. “We’re capturing it precisely like a film,” he stated. “All people who had labored on TV earlier than was like, ‘I’ve by no means labored on a TV present like this.’ The best way through which we have been capturing, it feels precisely like we have been capturing the film reduce up into the present. So as an alternative of a two-hour film, a six or eight-hour film.”

For extra from Variety‘s dialog with Mackie and Diggs, learn our full story right here.