Anthony Mackie responds to theories concerning the intended romance between Sam and Bucky in Falcon and The Wintry weather Soldier

Anthony Mackie is understood for taking part in Falcon within the Wonder Cinematic Universe and extra not too long ago at the collection. Falcon and Wintry weather Soldier. The actor is classed through many media as “problematic” because of his combat towards racism outside and inside his personality, Sam (Falcon), who additionally brings this combat to the fore within the Wonder collection.

As well as, the actor has had clashes on a number of events when talking out towards DC. Now, Anthony Mackie is again within the highlight after an interview for Selection, the place has dominated at the much-rumored love affair between Sam (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Wintry weather Soldier) within the collection of each characters.

“The speculation of ​​two guys being pals and loving every different in 2021 is an issue because of the exploitation of homosexuality. We used in an effort to be pals, shall we hang around and it was once cool. You at all times met your mates on the bar. You’ll be able to’t do this anymore, as a result of one thing as natural and wonderful as homosexuality has been exploited through other people seeking to rationalize themselves. “mentioned the actor all over the interview.

What is extra, Mackie mentioned masculinity and males’s sensitivity to his personality, Falcon: “Something that has at all times been essential to me is appearing a delicate male determine. There may be not anything extra masculine than being a superhero and flying round hitting other people. However there may be not anything extra delicate than having emotional conversations and a like-minded friendship with any person you care about and love.“.

Anthony Mackie’s phrases have unfold like wildfire on social media and have divided the fan neighborhood. In step with feedback and tweets, there are two transparent positions: Those that don’t fortify the actor’s message and people who believe him, even if his phrases might sound harsh.