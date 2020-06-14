Anthony Mackie Reveals Feelings On Social Change After Standing On Balcony Where MLK Jr. Was Assassinated For The Banker

I had a film referred to as The Banker that got here out earlier this yr. I used to be capable of do the premiere on the Lorraine lodge in Memphis Tennessee. It modified my life. It was loopy as a result of I had by no means skilled something of that magnitude, what my dad and mom, grandparents, aunts and uncles went by, getting back from battle and being black in America within the fifties and sixties. I used to be capable of stand out on the balcony the place Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. It blew my thoughts to assume that this man labored so exhausting, and gave his life, and right here we’re 50 years later, 55 years later, coping with the very same factor.