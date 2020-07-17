Anthony Mackie Says His First Day Playing The Falcon For Civil War Was Kind Of A Disaster

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

MCU star Anthony Mackie has constructed up a suave popularity for himself since his function as Sam Wilson/Falcon propelled him into mainstream Hollywood. The actor was launched into the universe by way of all-time Marvel favourite Captain America: Winter Soldier again in 2014, however it was in Captain America: Civil War when he actually needed to kick his motion stunt work in full gear. Uhh… let’s simply say it wasn’t with out trial and error. In Mackie’s phrases: