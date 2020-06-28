Anthony Mackie says Marvel Movies Have a Diversity Problem – Variety

Anthony Mackie has performed Falcon seven instances within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” In an interview for Variety‘s Actors on Actors difficulty, Mackie talked to Daveed Diggs concerning the want for extra range in Disney’s Marvel motion pictures.

The dialog began out with each actors speaking about their most up-to-date initiatives on TV. Diggs is the star of the TNT drama “Snowpiercer.” Mackie appeared in two Netflix TV exhibits within the final yr: The second season of the sci-fi sequence “Altered Carbon” and in a stand-alone episode of “Black Mirror,” known as “Hanging Vipers.”

“What are the ways in which you end up interacting with the second?” Diggs requested Mackie about Black Lives Matter. “I discover a lot of my interactions are simply attempting to make issues higher within the gigs I’ve in entrance of me — how can I have an effect on completely different sorts of illustration? What’s the factor you’re feeling compelled to do? What’s your participation on this second?”

Mackie responded by mentioning the brand new Marvel TV sequence for Disney Plus that he’s starring in. “When ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ comes out, I’m the lead,” Mackie mentioned. “When ‘Snowpiercer’ got here out, you’re the lead. We now have the facility and the flexibility to ask these questions. It actually bothered me that I’ve carried out seven Marvel motion pictures the place each producer, each director, each stunt individual, each costume designer, each PA, each single individual has been white.”

“We’ve had one Black producer; his title was Nate Moore,” Mackie continued. “He produced ‘Black Panther.’ However then once you do ‘Black Panther,’ you have got a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s extra racist than anything. As a result of should you solely can rent the Black folks for the Black film, are you saying they’re not adequate when you have got a largely white solid?”

Mackie spoke about what adjustments he’d prefer to see in hiring practices. “My huge push with Marvel is rent the very best individual for the job,” Mackie mentioned. “Even when it means we’re going to get the very best two ladies, we’re going to get the very best two males. High quality. I’m cool with these numbers for the following 10 years. As a result of it begins to construct a new technology of people that can put one thing on their résumé to get them different jobs. If we’ve received to divvy out as a proportion, divvy it out. And that’s one thing as main males that we will go in and push for.”

