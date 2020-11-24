Anthony Mackie to Star in Netflix Thriller ‘The Ogun’

Anthony Mackie will produce and star in Netflix’s upcoming action-adventure “The Ogun” from producer Jason Michael Berman.

“The Ogun” facilities on Mackie’s character Xavier Rhodes, who takes his teenage daughter to Nigeria to discover a remedy for the uncommon genetic situation that he handed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage by means of the prison underworld to discover her earlier than it’s too late.

No director is but connected to “The Ogun,” written by stuntman-turned-screenwriter Madison Turner. Turner beforehand arrange his Blacklist script “The Liberators” at Warner Bros. with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society and Safehouse Photos connected. He’s presently rewriting an adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s “Kill or Be Killed” for Thunder Street.

Berman is producing “The Ogun” for Mandalay Photos. He and Mackie collaborated on the sci-fi drama “Io,” which starred Margaret Qualley, Mackie and Danny Huston, and was launched final yr by Netflix.

Mackie was nominated for Spirit Awards for “Brother to Brother” and “The Damage Locker.” He portrayed Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most just lately in “Avengers: Endgame.” Mackie will return to the function in the upcoming Disney Plus sequence “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” He’s repped by UTA and Encourage Leisure.

Berman’s Sundance award-winning movie “9 Days” can be launched by Sony Photos Classics in January. Berman is presently in manufacturing on Anthony Mandler’s “Surrounded,” starring Letitia Wright, Jamie Bell and Michael Ok. Williams. His producing credit embody “Uncorked,” “Otherhood,” “Burning Sands,” “The Final Days of American Crime,” “Little Evil,” “Novice” and “Juanita.”