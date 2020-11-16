Anthony Michael Hall Joins High School Drama ‘The Class’

Anthony Michael Hall is heading again to highschool, starring because the assistant principal and govt producing the unbiased drama “The Class,” Selection has realized completely..

Hall broke out as highschool brainiac Brian Johnson within the 1985 basic “The Breakfast Membership,” which centered on 5 college students serving highschool detention on a Saturday. “The Class” includes a various group of six highschool seniors compelled to indicate up on a Saturday to retake an examination they both failed or missed as a way to graduate.

The scholars are challenged by their performing trainer to create their very own characters and should carry their very own private experiences into an emotional house of improvisation in entrance of classmates they have no idea. Confronted with their cultural variations, prejudices and hidden fears, they’re confronted to interrupt via their very own partitions and set up truths when they’re unprepared to cope with themselves emotionally.

Nicholas Celozzi is producing and directing from his personal script with associate Mike Sportelli of Monaco Movies in affiliation with Wiseguy Inc. Casting for the roles of the six college students has begun.

Hall’s assistant principal can be decided to maintain the youngsters in line. He added, “Nick is a gifted screenwriter and filmmaker who has crafted a well timed and compelling story, with nice characters and many real-world battle. I imagine ‘The Class’ will resonate with audiences of all ages worldwide.”

Celozzi mentioned, “With the arrival of know-how, new and completely different world points and close to limitless decisions, children at the moment are way more refined than they have been when ‘The Breakfast Membership’ was made 35 years in the past. They nonetheless have the identical insecurities, however extra nuanced and damaging coping mechanisms. It’s this modern exploration I discover compelling.”

Mike Sportelli, Dora Whitaker and Freddy Braidy are govt producers, along with Hall. Bob French will co-produce.

Hall’s best-known roles embody “Sixteen Candles” and “Bizarre Science,” and he stays the youngest forged member ever on “Saturday Night time Dwell” as age 17 in 1985. Hall’s current work contains co-starring with Jamie Lee Curtis in “Halloween Kills,” ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Netflix’s “Battle Machine” with Brad Pitt and NBC’s “Brothers on the Blacklist.”

Celozzi is overseeing improvement and manufacturing on “2 Days/1963,” and “The Respectable Wiseguy,” directed by George Gallo. He served as an govt producer on “Kickboxer: Retaliation” and produced the 2016 “Kickboxer: Vengeance.” He has written and produced psychological thrillers “The Misplaced Angel,” “Nightmare Boulevard,” and “Shattered,” now on Amazon Prime.

Hall is repped by Untitled Leisure