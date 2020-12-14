Anthony Padilla Launches Production Company Pressalike

Anthony Padilla, one in all YouTube’s OG creators, rose to web fame with Smosh — performing goofy, comedic sketches together with his longtime buddy Ian Hecox.

Within the three years since exiting Smosh, Padilla has been a solo act on his YouTube channel, which simply hit 5 million subscribers. Whereas he nonetheless makes use of humor, Padilla has more and more turned to extra critical documentary-style content material with interview sequence “I Spent a Day With…”

Now Padilla has unveiled his personal manufacturing firm, Pressalike Productions, to develop and create a slate of unscripted content material specializing in “misunderstood subjects.” He’s hoping the corporate can doubtlessly promote its bigger-budget tasks to streaming platforms or TV networks.

Up to now, “I’ve leaned on comedy as a result of it’s simpler — you possibly can say, ‘For those who don’t prefer it, hah, you didn’t get the joke,’” Padilla stated. “Now I’m taking extra dangers.”

Pressalike’s debut documentary, “I Maid a Mistake,” is about to premiere Friday, Dec. 18, on Padila’s YouTube channel. The one-hour documentary follows Padilla as he prepares for his first stay present and transforms right into a member of L.A.-based Kiss Pink Maid Cafe — patterned on the Japanese cosplay subculture of anime maid cafés, wherein scantily clad servers dote on their patrons.

Anthony Padilla with members of L.A.’s Kiss Pink Maid Cafe

Padilla and his group shot footage for the documentary over a yr in the past. Via the expertise, “I noticed I wished this to be one thing I absolutely immersed myself in, and improve the manufacturing worth of my regular YouTube movies,” he stated.

Padilla’s key hires for Pressalike Productions are Aléssandra Catanese, former Nameless Content material supervisor who serves as head of enterprise growth and producer, and Mike Criscimagna, beforehand a producer on Rhett & Hyperlink’s “Good Legendary Morning” who’s head of post-production.

The “I Maid a Mistake” documentary movie grew out of an episode of “I Spent A Day With…” that includes the anime maid café employees. Padilla informed his viewers that if the video obtained over 100,000 likes he would be a part of the maids for a day (which, for sure, it did). Padilla serves because the movie’s creator, star and government producer, alongside Catanese as government producer and director Zach Zeidman.

Pressalike will proceed manufacturing on interview sequence “I Spent A Day With…” which up to now has over 100 million whole views. Episodes have centered on dissociative identification dysfunction, kidnapping survivors and, most lately, college taking pictures survivors.

“What I actually get pleasure from doing is being curious, and studying about these subjects that fascinate me,” he stated. At first, “I Spent the Day With…” began as a comedy present about individuals who have weird beliefs. However now he’s taking a special method, premised on the notion that “we don’t have any purpose to be judgmental about individuals, even when it’s out of our consolation zone.”

Added Padilla, “I believe if we as a society ask extra questions, there can be much less prejudice, much less judgment, much less of the me-versus-them mentality.”

Padilla left Smosh in 2017 to strike out on his personal. Smosh stays alive and properly underneath the possession of Legendary Leisure, the media firm shaped by Rhett and Hyperlink of YouTube sequence “Good Legendary Morning” that purchased Smosh final yr (after earlier proprietor Defy Media shut down).

Pressalike Productions relies in L.A.’s Highland Park neighborhood. The corporate has six staff and Padilla expects to make extra hires within the coming yr. For now, Pressalike has no exterior traders however Padilla hopes to line some up. The corporate has generated most of its income by way of sponsorships with companions together with SimpliSafe, HBO, Surfshark, IGTV and Warner Bros.

Catanese stated whereas Pressalike will discover offers with conventional media firms, “we need to preserve Anthony’s capacity to discover creativity” and to retain possession of its mental property.

“I all the time beloved what Anthony did in the best way he approached issues, together with his sincerity and curiosity,” she stated. “I all the time believed in his imaginative and prescient, and now we’re going to tackle longer-form and extra exploratory topics.”

Padilla is repped by A3 Artists Company; Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson; and Metro PR.

Amongst his tasks, Padilla partnered with Comedy Central for its “Below the Influencer” program, which contains a weeklong takeover of the cabler’s social media platforms. Padilla additionally lent his voice to Columbia Photos’ animated movies “The Indignant Birds Film 2” and “The Indignant Birds Film.” As a part of Smosh, he appeared in two function movies from Lionsgate and YouTube (“Smosh: The Film” and “Ghostmates”) and labored on over 10 short-form scripted reveals.