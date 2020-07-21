Anthony star Toheeb Jimoh on racism in the UK: ‘A lot of people think it’s just an American problem – it isn’t’

Anthony star Toheeb Jimoh, who portrays Merseyside scholar Anthony Walker in the BBC One drama about his killing, has spoken about the movie airing at the peak of the worldwide Black Lives Matter motion.

Talking at a Q&A roundtable, the actor mentioned that the rise of the Black Lives Matter protests round the launch of the drama, which is able to air on the 15th anniversary of Anthony Walker’s loss of life, is “a superb coincidence”.

“The truth that this coincides with the 15th anniversary and the Black Lives Matter motion and all the pieces comes collectively is good.”

He continued: “Now this movie will get to be a component of an even bigger dialog, which is nice. It roots it in what our society’s struggles with racism are and what we have to handle.”

“It’s a UK problem as nicely. A lot of people take a look at the Black Lives Matter motion and think it’s an American problem. It isn’t,” he added. “We’ve a lot to take a look at and speak about ourselves. I’m just glad that this movie will get to be half of the dialog – it’s tremendous essential that we take care of it nicely.”

Anthony, a 90-minute drama by Hillsborough and The Road author Jimmy McGovern, tells the story of the life Anthony Walker might have lived had he not been murdered in a racist assault in 2005.

Based mostly on conversations McGovern had with Anthony Walker’s mom Gee, the particular follows Anthony as he’s accepted right into a barristers’ chambers, marries his long-term girlfriend and has a toddler – alternatives robbed from him when he was killed at the age of 18.

Jimoh, who hadn’t performed an actual individual earlier than in his performing profession, mentioned that portraying Anthony made him replicate on his personal life and the way the racist assault might have occurred to him.

Getty Photographs

“One factor I used to be painfully conscious of was that, had I been born at a special time, and had I been at that bus cease in Liverpool, that would have been me, that would have been anybody,” he mentioned. “That was the essential factor I considered.”

“As a lot as the story was essential and there was a lot of duty and all of us wished to verify the story was particular and we informed it nicely, I had in my head that that is Anthony’s story however it might have been anyone’s story. As a younger black boy myself… it was super-important to me and it was a topic super-close do my coronary heart.”

He continued: “I’m going to have these moments in my life. I’m going to get to hopefully get married and get to do all this stuff that Anthony didn’t get to do. And that’s half of his legacy – it was inspiring and I took a lot from that.”

Jimoh graduated from the Guildhall College of Music and Drama in 2018, and has since filmed roles in Apple TV collection Ted Lasso, Amazon’s The Energy and Wes Anderson’s upcoming movie The French Dispatch.

Anthony will air on BBC One at 8:30pm on Monday 27th July. For those who’re searching for one thing to look at, take a look at our TV Information.