Anti-Dengue Campaign: Kejriwal government started Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign

new Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday started a ten-day anti-dengue campaign by the Delhi government by removing 'stagnant water' at his residence. Under this campaign, efforts will be made to create awareness among people on the prevention of this mosquito-borne disease in Delhi.

On behalf of the Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "Honorable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a dengue prevention campaign by removing the clean water that has been stagnant at his home. He said that like the last two years, this time also Delhiites will come together to make this initiative a success and defeat dengue. "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Cabinet colleagues – Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gehlot related photographs and videos under this campaign. Shared

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participates in the '10 hafte 10 baje 10 minute' campaign, at his residence. pic.twitter.com/FYFI6Wwhui

– ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Sisodia tweeted, “Often we feel that there is not a single place in our house where the water stops. However, if you take 10 minutes to see it properly, water comes out somewhere. That is why it is important to participate in a 10-minute campaign at 10 o’clock in 10 weeks – to protect your family from dengue. “

Kejriwal tweeted, “The people of Delhi have once again started the war against dengue, in the next 10-week mega campaign, on Sunday first Sunday I also changed the clean water stored in my house and produced mosquitoes. Eliminated the possibility of happening. The campaign, which began on September 6, will continue every Sunday.