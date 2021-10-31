Anti-terrorist operation continues in Jammu and Kashmir for the twenty first day, part of the freeway recently opened for site visitors

Jammu and Kashmir A bit of the Jammu-Rajouri Nationwide Freeway used to be reopened for site visitors via the government on Sunday morning. Officers mentioned it needed to stay closed for greater than two weeks because of the continuing counter-insurgency operation within the within reach dense forests. Officers mentioned {that a} huge seek operation is being performed to nab the terrorists hiding within the forests of Thanamandi in Rajouri district along side Bhatti Daryan of Mendhar and Surankot in Poonch. The marketing campaign persisted for the twenty first day on Sunday. Those terrorists have killed 9 military body of workers.Additionally Learn – Mehbooba Mufti instructed this to PM Modi about 3 Kashmiri scholars arrested in Agra

Whilst the counter-insurgency operation remains to be on, the government, offering reduction to the native citizens and taxi operators, cleared the motion of site visitors at the primary freeway between Bhimber Gali in Mendhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and Zera Wali Gali in Surankote. gave. Officers mentioned that the portion of the direction passing throughout the forests used to be closed on October 15 as a precautionary measure. An afternoon ahead of this, 4 military body of workers had been martyred in an come across with terrorists hiding within the forests of Bhatti Darian district.

He mentioned a big a part of the woodland space has been cleared in order that the government can reopen the freeway and the villagers can resume customary actions. An professional mentioned, "The operation is occurring throughout the dense woodland, there are herbal caves. The quest groups are proceeding to unfastened those caves and are continuing cautiously to get rid of the terrorists." Officers mentioned that greater than 12 other folks, together with two ladies, had been detained for wondering when it got here to mild. That he had allegedly supplied help to terrorists.

