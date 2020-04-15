Antiques Roadshow dropped for One World: Together at Home special

BBC One has introduced a final minute change to Sunday night time’s schedule – with Antiques Street Present not set to be broadcast.

The One World: Together at Home special will now start at 7:15pm, half an hour sooner than was earlier introduced, and can run till the beforehand billed time of 9:15pm.

There are not any different adjustments to the schedule, so Countryfile will run from 6:15pm to 7:15pm as beforehand deliberate, with Killing Eve airing from 9:15pm.

One World: Together at Home is a music and leisure occasion supporting the Covid-19 Response Fund and celebrating the efforts of neighborhood well being staff around the globe.

It has been curated by Girl Gaga and can characteristic performances from stars together with Elton John, Lizzo and Stevie Surprise.

In asserting the BBC’s protection of the occasion, Lorna Clarke, controller of BBC Pop, mentioned: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast protection of this very special occasion, that includes among the world’s most cherished musicians, to indicate assist to care staff all around the world at this difficult time.”

Extra content material from the dwell occasion can be obtainable on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19th April.

One World: Together at Home has been created by World Citizen, a charity that gives assist to these in poverty, and the World Well being Organisation.

