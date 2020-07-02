Anton and Ex-BBC Executive Tobi De Graff Launch Beiboot – Variety

Sebastien Raybaud’s manufacturing and financing firm Anton, whose credit embrace “McMafia” and “His Darkish Supplies,” and Tobi de Graaff, former BBC Studios director of commissioning and co-production, are partnering to launch Beiboot Illustration, which can develop, package deal and finance high-end tv, with a deal with European-produced premium content material.

The London-based joint-venture, absolutely backed by Anton, will likely be platform agnostic and subsequently capable of companion with any creator, producer, broadcaster, platform or distributor on the event and packaging of top-tier tasks.

Based by Raybaud in 2011, Anton has co-financed worldwide hit options such because the “Paddington” franchise, “Non-Cease” and “Shaun the Sheep.” It co-finances an on-going high-end drama fund with the BBC that features productions equivalent to “McMafia,” “Les Miserables,” “Gentleman Jack” and Philip Pullman’s “His Darkish Supplies.”

The corporate has financing agreements with main European studios, together with Federation Leisure and TF1-owned Newen, along with a self-commissioned short-form drama sequence with the BBC and Clerkenwell Movies, and a gaming drama mission with Quibi.

Following the corporate’s launch of a movie manufacturing arm final 12 months, it accomplished the primary main deal on the 2020 Sundance Movie Pageant for “The Night time Home,” starring Rebecca Corridor, with Searchlight Footage buying worldwide rights. Upcoming options on its movie slate embrace the motion thriller “Greenland,” starring Gerard Butler, being launched this summer season by STX

De Graaff has greater than 20 years expertise in TV distribution and deal-making, together with over a decade in high worldwide gross sales positions at BBC Studios and ITV Studios. As director of commissioning and co-production at BBC Studios, he led the premium content material technique. He beforehand served because the BBC’s exec VP Western Europe, the place he led enterprise throughout TV distribution, manufacturing and channels, and was accountable for international enterprise offers. Previous to becoming a member of the BBC, he was director of worldwide TV distribution for ITV Studios World Leisure.

Raybaud stated: “This partnership is born out of a shared imaginative and prescient of building an impartial European-based hub to assist the immense creativity that exists right here. Tobi has earned the belief of each producers and consumers with the confirmed means to expertly navigate the 2 worlds. Our ambition is to again our manufacturing companions in producing among the most fun new exhibits to return out of Europe and the U.Okay.”

De Graaff added: “Anton’s spectacular monitor report in movie and TV, its independence and robust strategic place in Europe makes it the best companion. We sit up for working with creators and producers to make nice content material occur from the web page to the display screen.”

The settlement was negotiated by Anton’s senior VP enterprise growth, Celia Meirow.