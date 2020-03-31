Anton du Beke opens up about the future of Strictly Come Dancing: “Hopefully we can get back in the studio”

In current weeks, there have been some shake-ups in the TV world, with many networks having to postpone or cancel their exhibits resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Simply at this time, TV presenter Steph McGovern filmed her new present, The Steph Present, from her front room, as an alternative of placing it on maintain.

Nonetheless, ballroom dancer Anton du Beke – who’s greatest identified for showing on Strictly Come Dancing – is set to get back on display screen, and hopes the present disaster may have calmed down by the time the BBC dancing present returns later this 12 months.

Talking to Steph, he stated: “I ought to suppose the pre-production of it ought to be going forward as regular. It’s when we get into the studio, the execs get into the studio in August… so hopefully we shall be out of it [Coronavirus] by then, so hopefully we can get back into the studio.”

Anton – who was beamed reside into Steph’s front room in Yorkshire through Skype – added: “If not, the precise reside stuff doesn’t begin till about September, so we’re hoping we’ll be out of it by then and back to some type of normality. I believe everybody shall be prepared for a bit of Strictly Come Dancing by then!”

The primary episode of The Steph Present additionally noticed Steph converse to Keith Lemon and his mum about their forthcoming crafting present on Channel 4, and the way a household of 10 from Dundee are dealing with home-schooling throughout the pandemic.

Forward of the present, Steph advised RadioTimes.com how she hoped to offer a “Constructive Energy Hour” to viewers.

She stated:“I would like them to really feel a bit impressed and cheered up in the event that they’re feeling low, as a result of I really feel everybody goes by means of it, so I’d prefer to get that feeling of ‘we’re in it collectively’ throughout.

“I’m calling it the ‘Constructive Energy Hour’, the place you can watch and have amusing, and possibly viewers may study one thing – whether or not that’s some house education ideas or listening to what another person is doing to get themselves by means of self isolating with their psychological well being. We’re not attempting to copy the information.”

It’s definitely getting us in a optimistic temper for Strictly – we have all our fingers crossed!

The Steph Present is on weekdays on Channel Four at 12pm.