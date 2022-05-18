Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi were shown together sunbathing in Paris

Antonela Roccuzzo and Leo Messi sunbathing in Paris

They are happy days for Lionel Messi. It is that after consecrating champion with the PSG on the Ligue 1, the first division football championship in France, only one date remains for the end of the contest. This Saturday, the Parisian team will host Metz at the Princes Park in what will be the end of the season for the star from Rosario.

Waiting for the last meeting in his first year in Paris, and while waiting to meet again with the rest of the Argentine team directed by Lionel Scaloni facing the Finalthe duel that will star the Argentine team against Italy in the stadium of Wembley next June 1, the flea took advantage of the morning in the French capital to enjoy the sun with Antonela Roccuzzo.

This was shown by Messi’s wife on their social networks. Through a story on her Instagram account, which has more than 19 million followers of hers, Anto appeared in a swimsuit with her partner and wrote: “Warm how I love you”. In a deck chair next to her, Leo can be seen through her eyes as he takes advantage of the spring warmth.

You have to remember that Messi comes from a tour of Qatar along with the rest of his PSG teammates. There he could be seen from Rosario photographing himself with David Beckham. In this sense, in the last few hours the Spanish press focused on the Argentine could become one of the owners of a Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise and close his career in North American soccer. The newspaper ASbased on data provided by the journalist Álex Candal of Directv Sportspointed out that the Argentine captain is considering wearing the Inter Miami CF jersey, a team created by the former English soccer player.

The Rosario couple took advantage of the good weather in the French capital

A few days ago, the couple from Rosario dazzled locals and strangers at a charity dinner organized by the Senegalese footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye, partner of the Argentine striker at Paris Saint Germain. Both posed in photos with their compatriots Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, who were also with their respective wives. In addition, in the images that were released by the psgcommunity_ Instagram account, they were seen Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Achraf Hakimi and even the coach Mauricio Pochettinoamong others.

Messi chose a more informal look, with a shirt and no cut. For his part, Roccuzzo wore a coral-toned suit, plus a white top and sandals. “For Hope” is the foundation with which Idrissa Gana Gueye collaborates and whose purpose seeks to raise funds for children suffering from HIV and cancer in Senegal, the native country of the 32-year-old footballer who became a PSG reinforcement in the 2019-20 season. One of the shirts that was auctioned was the number 30 that converted 11 goals and distributed 13 assists in his first season in the football champion in France.

Leo comes from scoring two goals against Montpellier in PSG’s victory (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

