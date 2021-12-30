Antonela Roccuzzo, on a walk through Rosario: a visit to a hairdresser in her neighborhood that surprised in networks

Antonela went to the hairdresser in her neighborhood in Rosario (@palavecinopaula)

The stoppage of football in the most important leagues on the European continent except the Premier League gave players the freedom to spend the holidays and the New Year with their family in whatever destination in the world they want. Among those who decided to return to their native country to relax before resuming the competitions figure Lionel Messi, who spent Christmas in Rosario with his partner Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Going back to the city where they met means that all their family and friends who harvested before moving to Barcelona are waiting for them. Antonela took advantage of the occasion and decided to carry out an activity that has already become habitual: visit the classic hairdresser in his neighborhood where he went before leaving for Europe. The stylist Paula Palavecino shared on her social networks the nutrition treatment, the cut at the ends and the transparencies to give light to the hair that Roccuzzo made in the unexpected appearance.

In addition, the same hairdresser was in charge of explaining what Antonela asked for. “We made our famous ‘transparencies’ to slightly illuminate natural dark hair, we maintain quality with our treatments for long hair and we touch up the ends to keep them healthy,” he added in one of his publications. It is worth noting that Paula’s father, Dante palavecino, she styled Roccuzzo’s hair on the day she married Lionel Messi on July 1, 2017.

Roccuzzo, dressed in black, also cut her ends

And the stylist added about the meeting: “Our appointment every end of the year. Always loaded with joy, simplicity and good vibes! Thank you Antonela Roccuzzo for choosing us every year for so many years. Thanks for the laughs too ”.

On the side of Lionel, he started his return to Rosario visiting the imposing mural in his honor located in the Presidente Perón neighborhood where he posed for a few minutes in front of the drawing with his figure painted in the Azara and Buenos Aires building. And on December 24 at night, shared a party with all your family members and friends with a fancy guest band: Los Palmeras.

One of the most striking things about the celebration was the outfit they decided to wear for Christmas. All dressed in fluorescent green except Ciro, who leaned for orange, posed on the side of the Paraná River. Social networks became all the rage with the image published by the flea and the fans’ comments were automatically replicated.

Antonela with Paula, her stylist

