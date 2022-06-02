Antonela Roccuzzo’s loving message to Lionel Messi after winning La Finalissima against Italy

Antonela’s post in which Leo salutes for his conquest and expresses all his happiness

the victory of the Argentina after beating Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima It was an endless celebration among the players, who also received warm greetings from their families. The most viral was Antonela Roccuzzo towards her husband, Lionel Messi, after the second title that the Rosario crack achieved at a senior level with the National Team. La Pulga was able to lift another trophy almost a year after winning the Copa América in Brazil.

Leo first made his post on his Instagram account where he expressed his happiness and wrote: “Incredible atmosphere at Wembley and a great match for everyone to win La Finalissima 2022!”. Then Antonela dedicated a publication to her on her profile on the same social network and also uploaded a story with three images with the celebrations of La Pulga and her companions.

“So happy for you my love. Let’s go Argentina. You deserve everything!Antonella wrote. The “you deserve everything” perhaps points to the maximum goal that will be the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, but also a recognition of the effort made by the Rosario star in each competition. The publication that was all the rage on the networks like all the ones he makes had 1.2 million “likes” and more than 14 thousand comments.

The image that opened Antonela Roccuzzo’s Instagram story

Then, in his story, in the first photo Leo appears with the cup, another with the celebrations in which he put Argentine flags and hearts and the third in which the captain of the selected team observes the trophy with a smile from ear to ear, like faithful testimony of his happiness.

Antonela’s posts showing and recounting the intimacy of her family are common and every time Messi lives a special chapter in his career. She was always at the key moments in his sporting life, whether in victories (like today) or in defeats. She always accompanied him and publicly banked him when things did not work out.

Leo Messi’s posting

After 16 years in the senior team, where he could not get any title, in 2021 the curse was cut and Leo led a renewed team from the field, with some references from previous processes such as his friends Angel Di Maria and Sergio Aguero, who were also champions in Brazil. own thing Nicholas Otamendi.

But times changed and the good times came for Messi, so Antonela was quick to greet him and dedicate the message to him, it went viral. The publications of both were among the most sought after by the millions of users who follow them both.

The second image that Antonela uploaded with Messi’s celebration

Leo had a great game against Italy in La Finalissima as he made the play for the first goal in which he held the ball against the mark of Giovanni Di Lorenzosent the center for the goal of Lautaro Martinez. It was at a time when the Scuadra Azzurra was getting closer, but the Albiceleste had a turning point from the opening of the scoring.

Then came the second through Di María with a nice definition and Argentina controlled the actions. In the complement, Messi continued with a good performance and with his usual clarity to move the ball. The cast directed by Lionel Scaloni sought to widen the difference and achieved it in added time by means of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine team in charge of Scaloni reached an undefeated 32 official matches and this Sunday they will play against Estonia from 15 in Argentina, at the El Sadar del Osasuna stadium. It will be one of his last games before the big event, the World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, in what will be Messi’s fifth World Cup.

The third photo of Antonela Roccuzzo dedicated to Leo Messi

