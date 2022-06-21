Antonela Roccuzzo’s message to Messi for Father’s Day: the special photo he chose to accompany him

The couple started the holidays in Rosario and now moved to Europe (Photo: Reuters)

This Sunday is the Father’s day and who did not escape the festivities was Lionel Messi since his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, decided to greet him on social networks with a tender message accompanied by images with his three little children. The entire family is currently in Spain, and like every year there was an image of the footballer with Thiago, Mateo y Ciro.

“Happy father’s day! We love you infinity”, the wife of the Flea wrote on her social networks, with a photo in the pool of Lionel and his heirs. This is the ninth opportunity in which Rosario celebrates it, since he has done it since the birth of Thiago in November 2012. From then on, it seems that each successor arrived with bread under his arm, since Messi won a Golden Ball after each birth of their children. She did it too Mateoin 2015and with Ciroin 2019.

Again he had to celebrate on Spanish soil, but this time for a matter that goes beyond football: he participated in the wedding of the Barcelona player Jordi Alba and the influencer romarey ventura. Several images emerged from said celebration in which she appeared with Roccuzzo, who attended in a red dress, while Messi opted for a black suit, with a gray vest and matching tie.

The image that Antonela selected to celebrate Lionel’s ninth father’s day (@antonelaroccuzzo)

The path of family vacations began in Rosario, where the Messi enjoyed the first days off when they settled in the town of Funes, on the outskirts of the city of Santa Fe, where they have their house in a private neighborhood. With pure mate, barbecue and music, Lionel’s inner circle rested with a view to a second half of the year that promises to be busy with a new season at Paris Saint Germain with Kylian Mbappé, and the gala closing with the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

After this break Lionel and his family will return to the capital of France, since the footballer will have to start training, although there is still time since the 2022/2023 edition of Ligue 1 will start on August 6. On the team’s calendar, July 4 appears as the start of the preseason with an international tour of Japan.

He will stay on the Asian continent until Monday 25, the day on which he will play the last of the three scheduled matches, against Play Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suite. Previously he will face Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo (Wednesday 20) and at Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium (Saturday 23).

Lionel closed his day with a romantic photo with Antonella (@leomessi)

