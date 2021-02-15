Antonela Roccuzzo’s message to Messi for Valentine’s Day: the gift that the couple enjoyed

They make up one of the most admired and observed minute-by-minute couples in the world. And on such a special day for lovers like Valentine’s Day, the spotlights rested on Lionel Messi y Antonela Roccuzzo. Well, it was the businesswoman who was in charge of offering her heart and opening the door of intimacy through her Instagram account.

The proud mother of Thiago, Mateo and Ciro greeted the star through social networks with a tender photo of both, in which she is hugging him, while he leans on her chest. “Happy Valentines. Love you”, accompanied, along with the emoji of a heart.

But in a story, he also showed how they decided to celebrate a date full of emotions. In it, you can see a long, perfect table, decorated with red roses, and loaded with different delicacies. Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, creams and different sweets to share with the family they managed to form.

In this publication he also added the legend “Happy Valentine’s Day.” Lionel and Antonela have known each other since they were little, in Rosario. Then, the exile of the Messi for the forward to develop his career at Barcelona drove them away, but the bond was never broken. It was through Lucas Scaglia, Flea’s partner in Newell’s minor divisions and Roccuzzo’s cousin, that their destinies crossed.

The banquet that the couple enjoyed to celebrate such a special date

They got married in 2017, at a party held in Rosario. And even in turbulent times, such as the uncertainty regarding Messi’s professional future (his contract with Barcelona expires on June 30), the couple is granite. For now, the star continues to show his talent, at 33 years old. In the Blaugrana team’s win against Alavés yesterday, he scored two huge goals and left several highlights from his menu.

In addition, a new record was scored. Added his 505 presentation by League e equaled the mark that Xavi had with the culé jacket. The Argentine player accumulates 760 games with the Catalan club, in which he scored 653 goals and gave 281 assists, according to official figures shared by the club itself. Xavi, for his part, left the institution as the man with the most presence after having been part of 767 games.

Whether staying in the house they live in Casteldefels, or moving to Paris before the interest of PSG or England before the attempts of Manchester City, Antonela, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro will be there. For Messi, the family he built with his partner is more than any sporting milestone or title. And so it became clear on a special date like Valentine’s.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The advice of a former teammate of the Argentine team to Messi about his future: “If he decides to leave, I would love to see him at City”