Antonela’s reaction from the PSG box when listening to Lionel Messi being booed

The three goals he converted PSG in the win against Bordeaux for date 28 of Ligue 1 were not enough to calm the fury of the fans after the elimination of the Champions League for the round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Even after what happened at the Santiago Bernabéu, there were many who went to the Parque de los Príncipes with the sole purpose of booing the main referents of the campus like Neymar and Lionel Messi, being Kylian Mbappé the only one who got rid of the whistles and insults.

In each ball touched by the Brazilian and the Argentine, the fans made themselves heard and, from the boxthe cameras captured the reactions of the ex Barcelona’s wife. Images that later became viral through social networks.

In the photos that flooded Twitter you could notice the rosarina angry, biting her mouth and with angry gestures after seeing what was happening in the field and the response of the majority of those present in the stadium in each action that her husband participated.

The postcards quickly reached social networks and several users spoke about them: “Antonela seeing how some French p… whistled at Messi. Don’t worry, he’ll come home on the 25th.”wrote one referring to the first match of the double FIFA date that the Argentine team will have to face against Venezuela.

“The photo of Antonela today seeing how the p… Parisians whistled and booed Messi made me sick. They are having a bad time there, ”considered another fan. “Look how the PSG fans made Messi’s wife, Antonela, feel,” lamented a third party in a text that he accompanied with an emoji of a broken heart.

The hostile climate in the Parc des Princes adds to a series of demonstrations against the Parisian leadership. Before the start of the duel by league, a harsh statement was released from the Colectivo Ultras de Paris (CUP) in which they called for the resignation of current president Nasser Al Khelaifi, as well as that of sports president Leonardo.

At the same time, on the morning of this Monday the walls of the stadium appeared painted with forceful messages against the Qatari leaderas well as a key headquarters in Boulogne and the Camp des Loges training center.

Since 2011Al-Khelaifi has invested some 1,400 million euros in signings and has hired several of the figures of world football. However, despite what has been invested, he is still unable to win the long-awaited Champions League.

