Antonio Banderas Joins Tom Holland in ‘Uncharted’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Recent off his first Oscar nomination, Antonio Banderas has joined Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the forged of Sony’s “Uncharted” adaptation.

Sophia Ali and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actor Tati Gabrielle have additionally boarded the movie, sources inform Selection.

Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”) will direct the film, closing a deal after he was reported because the best choice for the job in January. The long-gestating challenge follows Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who journeys internationally to uncover numerous historic mysteries. It’s unknown who Banderas, Ali and Gabrielle will likely be enjoying in the movie.

Artwork Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the newest draft of the script. “Uncharted” is about to launch in theaters March 5, 2021.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Leisure and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions, whereas Ps Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will function government producers.

Banderas most not too long ago acquired widespread approval for his function in Pedro Almodovar’s “Ache and Glory.” His different current credit embrace Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Terrence Malick’s “Knight of Cups.” Banderas has a long-standing historical past with Sony Photos, having starred in “Desperado,” “As soon as Upon a Time in Mexico,” “The Masks of Zorro,” “The Legend of Zorro.” He made his directorial debut with “Loopy in Alabama” for the studio. He’ll subsequent be seen in “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard” reverse Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson and is at present filming the Spanish movie “Competencia Oficial” with Penelope Cruz.

Ali’s movie credit embrace Blumhouse’s “Reality or Dare” and “Everybody Needs Some!!” She is going to seem subsequent in Amazon Studios’ “The Wilds” starring Rachel Griffiths and has additionally been on “Gray’s Anatomy.”

Gabrielle is at present on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” She most not too long ago starred in The CW’s “The 100” and had a voice function in Sony Photos Animation’s “The Emoji Movie.”

Banderas is repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Ali is repped by Revolutionary Artists and Business Leisure. Gabrielle is repped by ICM, Deidre Graham and Darrell D. Miller of Fox Rothschild, LLP.

