Antonio Banderas, More Pay Tribute to Film Composer Ennio Morricone – Variety

Antonio Banderas, Edgar Wright, Jean Michel Jarre, Likelihood the Rapper and even the Italian prime minister had been among the many folks paying to legendary movie composer Ennio Morricone early Monday, who died following issues from a fall. He was 91.

Over seven many years, Morricone contributed to over 520 scores together with, “The Good, the Dangerous and the Ugly,” “The Hateful Eight,” “Cinema Paradiso” and “As soon as Upon a Time within the West.” Morricone received the Greatest Achievement in Music Written for Movement Footage, Unique Rating Academy Award in 2016 for “The Hateful Eight.”

Director Edgar Wright led the tributes on social media saying, “The place to even start with iconic composer Ennio Morricone? He may make a median film right into a must-see, a superb film into artwork, and an excellent film into legend. He hasn’t been off my stereo my whole life. What a legacy of labor he leaves behind. RIP.”

Antonio Banderas who starred in 1989’s “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down,” posted, “With nice disappointment, we are saying goodbye to a giant grasp of cinema. His music will maintain taking part in in our recollections. Relaxation in peace #EnnioMorricone.”

French violinist Renaud Capucon wrote, “So unhappy of the disappearance of the immense Ennio Morricone. The little Toto in ‘Cinema Paradiso,’ and all lovers of the composer are upset right now.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted,”We are going to all the time keep in mind, with infinite gratitude, the creative genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone. It made us dream, really feel excited, mirror, writing memorable notes that can stay indelible within the historical past of music and cinema.”

Composer and musician Jean-Michele Jarre wrote a tribute in each French and English saying, “Ennio Morricone a singular sound magnificent melodies,a significant affect & fixed supply of inspiration: Love and respect.”

Likelihood the Rapper left a easy however heartfelt tribute on his Twitter web page saying, “RIP Ennio Morricone.” He linked to Morricone’s piece, “The Disaster.”

Digital duo, Goldfrapp shared how Morricone influenced their music. “Unhappy to hear in regards to the passing of Ennio Morricone right now. He was an enormous inspiration for Goldfrapp too, specifically Felt Mountain. X 🖤 Right here’s a playlist we’ve made for you of a few of our favourite Morricone tracks: https://smarturl.it/MorriconeAmore“

“Dolemite is my Identify” scribe Larry Karaszewski shared, “There’s no better movie composer than Ennio Morricone. So distinctive. So prolific. He made each film he labored on higher. Beloved for his westerns and thrillers however my favourite rating is from Gillo Pontecorvo’s sensible political epic “Queumada””