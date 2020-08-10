Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For Coronavirus on 60th Birthday

“Ache and Glory” star Antonio Banderas revealed he has examined constructive for COVID-19 on Monday, his 60th birthday.

“I wish to make it public that at this time, Aug. 10, I’m pressured to rejoice my 60th birthday in quarantine, having examined constructive for the COVID-19 illness, brought on by the coronavirus,” the star tweeted in Spanish.

“I want to add that I really feel comparatively good, just a bit extra drained than common, and am assured that I’ll recuperate as quickly as attainable following medical directions that I hope will enable me to beat the infectious interval that I’m struggling, and that affects so many individuals across the planet,” the actor wrote.

“I’ll reap the benefits of this isolation to learn, write, relaxation and proceed planning to start to offer which means to my 60 years, to which I arrive filled with enthusiasm. A giant hug to everybody,” Banderas concluded.

Responding to the tweet, Spanish actor and comic Santi Rodriguez tweeted: “Pricey Antonio, good cheer, good luck and, in any case, even when the circumstances aren’t the perfect to rejoice something, I hope you could have the very best birthday. A giant hug as large as you.”

Querido Antonio, mucho ánimo, mucha suerte y, en cualquier caso, aunque las circunstancias no sean las mejores para celebrar nada, espero que tengas un cumpleaños todo lo mejor posible. Un fuerte abrazo tan grande como tú. — Santi Rodriguez (@Santihumor) August 10, 2020

Banderas is thought for roles as numerous as “The Masks of Zorro,” “As soon as Upon a Time in Mexico” and “The Pores and skin I Reside In.” He scored an Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodovar’s “Ache and Glory.” His present slate of tasks consists of “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard,” “Uncharted” and “Official Competitors.”