Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For Coronavirus on 60th Birthday

“Ache and Glory” star Antonio Banderas revealed he has examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Monday, his 60th birthday.

“I need to make it public that in the present day, Aug. 10, I’m pressured to have a good time my 60th birthday in quarantine, having examined optimistic for the COVID-19 illness, attributable to the coronavirus,” the star tweeted in Spanish.

“I want to add that I really feel comparatively good, just a bit extra drained than traditional, and am assured that I’ll get well as quickly as potential following medical directions that I hope will permit me to beat the infectious interval that I’m struggling, and that has effects on so many individuals across the planet,” the actor wrote.

“I’ll benefit from this isolation to learn, write, relaxation and proceed planning to start to present that means to my 60 years, to which I arrive stuffed with enthusiasm. A giant hug to everybody,” Banderas concluded.

Responding to the tweet, Spanish actor and comic Santi Rodriguez tweeted: “Pricey Antonio, good cheer, good luck and, in any case, even when the circumstances are usually not the very best to have a good time something, I hope you will have the absolute best birthday. A giant hug as massive as you.”

Banderas is understood for roles as various as “The Masks of Zorro,” “As soon as Upon a Time in Mexico” and “The Pores and skin I Dwell In.” He scored an Oscar nomination for Pedro Almodovar’s “Ache and Glory.” His present slate of tasks contains “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard,” “Uncharted” and “Official Competitors.”