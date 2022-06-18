Antonio Conte “is crazy about signing Lautaro Martínez”: the exorbitant offer that Tottenham is preparing

Antonio Conte wants to have Lautaro Martínez again and Tottenham is preparing a shocking offer (REUTERS / Ina Fassbender)

Gradually, the transfer market in Europe begins to move and even some brilliant transfers have already materialized, such as that of Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Aurélien Tchouaméni to Real Madrid or PSG that convinced Kylian Mbappé to renew his contract.

However, the British newspaper Express alert about another transfer that would completely shake the world of football. Tottenham of England prepares a shocking offer to take over the services of Lautaro Martínez: 77 million pounds (almost 90 million euros)

“Tottenham are ready to submit a huge offer worth up to £77m for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Antonio Conte is said to be ‘crazy’ to re-sign his former player. The Italian worked with the prolific centre-forward during his two-year reign at the San Siro between 2018 and 2020 and Martínez was a key player in his Serie A title-winning team.

Lautaro Martínez became one of the pillars and references of Inter (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

The Toro24, grew exponentially under the command of the Italian strategist. But after his departure, added to that of Romulu Lukaku, the man who emerged from the Racing academy took a new step forward and became one of the great figures of the Neroazzurro. Last season he played 49 games, scoring 25 goals (21 were in Serie A) and providing four assists.

However, the departure of the Argentine would not be easy at all. As revealed Corriere dello Sport, Inter would reject any type of offer from the Spurs since they consider Martínez a cornerstone in their sports project and they consider that he can form a lethal duo with his compatriot Paulo Dybala, who has a verbal agreement after being released from Juventus.

The intention is to maintain the base of the squad commanded by Simone Inzaghi and the one targeted to be sold is the Slovak central marker Milan Skriniar, who is wanted by Paris Saint Germain. So far the departures confirmed in the Italian club are those of Michele Di Gregorio (Monza will pay 4 million), Andreaw Gravillon (Stade Reims, for 3.5 million), Ivan Perisic (free to Tottenham), Matías Vecino, Andrea Ranocchia and Aleksandar Kolarov .

It is worth noting that Tottenham is not the only club interested in the services of Lautaro Martínez. One is Chelsea, an entity that would not be satisfied with Lukaku’s performances. A step behind in the race, since it will not play the next edition of the Champions League, Arsenal appears.

