Antonio Conte’s intense training at Tottenham that left two stars on the brink of collapse

The intense training of Tottenham footballers

The holidays are over for most footballers in Europe, who have already made themselves available to the club to face the preseason and the previous tour with friendly matches in between before the start of the official competition.

Since last Sunday the Tottenham of Antonio Conte is found in South Korea, where he will have to play two games before leaving for Scotland. There, the organizers gave him the facilities of the World Cup Stadium, which became the scene of a training that is touring the world.

The Italian coach tends to have a reputation for being one of the most serious and rigorous in the field and he demonstrated this during a practice open to the public in which more than 6 thousand people witnessed the arduous exercises that ended with a player vomiting and another completely exhausted in the field of play.

The footballers trained under 30 degree heat and suffocating humidity (Reuters)

Those summoned by Conte worked in a double shift in Seoul with extremely complex climatic conditions, since in the Korean capital (now in summer) temperatures are around 30 degrees and there is a lot humidity in the environment.

With this panorama, the soccer players completed two hours of practice in which they began with the classic rondo and later with reduced football. Nevertheless, the worst was to come at the end.

In charge of the physical trainer Gian Piero Ventrone, the players underwent a test of speed and endurance that few managed to finish. The test consisted of run from one end of the field to the other (105 meters long) to see who was the fittest on the squad. Total they made 42 passes.

the english striker Harry Kane was one of the first to drop out, without first suffering a decompensation with vomiting including product of the intense heat and suffocating humidity. He was joined Son Heung-Minwho fell collapsed on the grass in one of the passes and had to be attended by the assistants.

The footballers ended up exhausted on the pitch at the end of the last physical test

Tottenham players prepare to play two of the four pre-season games in Korea. The first match will be against Team K League This Wednesday, June 13, in the same venue where they were training. Later, on the 16th, they will travel to Suwon to play against Sevilla.

The next week the delegation will travel to Scotland to play another exhibition duel against the Rangers and will put an end to his preparation for the start of the competition at Israel’s Sammy Ofer Stadium, where he will face José Mourinho’s Roma on July 30.

the english set will debut in the Premier League on August 6 against Southampton in a very intense season. In addition to the league, they will also have to play the national cups and the Champions League, not counting the Qatar 2022 World Cup in between.

It should be noted that the midfielder Giovani Lo Celso was not part of the squad that traveled to the preseason tour after Antonio Conte informed him that he was not going to enter his plans for a tactical issue. The one who is an undisputed starter within his scheme is the central defender Cristian Holiday Romero, who recently starred in a striking episode with the new reinforcement of the Spurs Richarlison, for their rivalry at the national team level.

