Antony Blinken and the TPS: Venezuelans “cannot return to their country due to the humanitarian catastrophe and political repression”

Meeting between Gustavo Petro and Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Photo: Presidency of the Republic

This Monday, October 3, the president Gustavo Petro he met with Antony Blink, Secretary of State of the United States. Among the topics they discussed was that of migration, for which the Colombian president asked the North American country to create a TPS – a Temporary Protection Statute – for the compatriots who reside there.

Gustavo Petro He began his statement by recalling that this figure protects the immigrant by preventing them from being taken out of the foreign country, “but not necessarily that they can exercise their rights as a human being.” In that sense, he pointed out that in Colombia there are more than a million Venezuelans who have TPS and that, “the normalization of relations with Venezuela allows us at least that the educational titles can be homologated quickly.”

However, his statement was not only about the border situation. “I do believe that a TPS for Colombians in USA necessary”, Petro pointed out. The president clarified that he is not making the request as a negotiation: “It is not because we give TPS to Venezuelans in Colombia” there must be one equal in the North American country, but because it would correspond to a human right.

“This is an issue that is not only Colombian, it is not only Venezuelan, it is a global issue that is becoming more acute due to the climate crisis,” explained the head of state. We are talking about a human exodus”. Thus, he recognized that this model allows new forms of slavery and mentioned white slavery, the labor exploitation of children and the use of minors by armed groups outside the law.

“Only a global regulation that respects human dignity can prevent, first, new slavery and second, if the causes are correctly targeted, perhaps the stability of populations,” he added.

Also read: President of Colombia considers “an injustice” to include Cuba in the list of countries that supports terrorist groups

The Secretary of State of the United States highlighted the commitment that Colombia has assumed by welcoming Venezuelans who had to migrate from their country. In turn, he again mentioned Colombia’s commitment to receive Venezuelan migrants and provide them with the Temporal Protection Statute, allowing the rights of education and health.

For Blinken, the United States hopes that democracy will be restored in the Maduro regime, “so that they can once again have the support of the international community.” Following this, he recalled that Venezuelans “cannot return to their country due to the humanitarian catastrophe and political repression” and that having fair elections would allow citizens to have a better quality of life.

During the meeting they talked -and debated- about the drug trafficking and the Peace Agreement. The Secretary of State recalled that the United States will be the first international partner of the Ethnic Chapter of the Peace Agreement and stressed that “true peace must be an inclusive peace.”

For his part, Gustavo Petro, indicated that the issue of drug trafficking was approached differently when speaking of the first and fourth points of the Final Peace Agreement signed with the extinct FARC guerrilla in 2016. The president assured that “peace allows a new way of understanding the fight against drugs”, due to the fact that the productive lands will stop cultivating the coca leaf.

