Antony Blinken called to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait

The head of American diplomacy, Antony Blinkhe pointed out to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yithe need to preservepeace and stability” in the Strait of Taiwan.

The Blink “emphasized that preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait is essential to maintaining regional and global security and prosperity there”, said the State Department spokesman, Ned Priceat the end of their 90-minute meeting that took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

The head of US diplomacy also warned his Chinese counterpart about the consequences of Beijing’s support for “the Russian invasion of a sovereign country”, according to the same source.

China is officially neutral, but is often accused by Westerners of being too conciliatory with Russia. US officials nonetheless expressed tempered hopes after Beijing’s remarks this week at the UN.

The Chinese minister also met in New York with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kulebaand assured him that Beijing called to respect “the territorial integrity of all countries”.

The meeting between Blinken and Wang was “extremely honest, constructive and thorough”, summed up a US official on condition of anonymity.

This was the first meeting between the heads of diplomacy of both powers since July, when in Bali they were willing to resume bilateral dialogue.

A month later, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelositraveled to Taiwan, drawing the ire of Beijing and renewing tensions between the two great powers.

In an interview on Sunday, the president of the United States, Joe BidenHe said he was ready to intervene militarily if Beijing attacked Taiwan, which China regards as its own territory.

In the meeting with Blinken, Wang accused the United States of “sending very bad and dangerous signals” by encouraging Taiwan to become independent, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

Wang told Blinken that China wants a “peaceful reunification with Taiwan” and that “the more “Taiwan independence” activities are carried out, the less chance of a “peaceful solution”, according to the Chinese ministry.

In a sign that tensions between the great powers have eased somewhat, The Chinese minister met Thursday in New York with the US climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry.despite the fact that Beijing has suspended cooperation on the matter with Washington in retaliation for Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

In a speech in New York on Thursday, Wang once again expressed Beijing’s deep anger over US support for the island of Taiwan.

“The Taiwan issue is becoming the riskiest point of tension in US-China relations.“, said.

“If mishandled, it could devastate bilateral relations,” he warned the Asia Society, a think tank.

Wang said both countries want the bilateral relationship to “work” without confrontation, but warned that Washington was playing on several fronts at once.

The US Congress is a strong supporter of deepening ties with Taiwan. A bill that contemplates the first direct military aid from the United States to the Asian island recently passed a key stage in the Senate.

