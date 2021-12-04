AntunaNoFirmes: the initiative of the fans to avoid the arrival of the rojiblanco to America

The American fans want Antuna not to sign with America #AntunanoFirmes (Photo: Twitter / @porketendencia)

In recent days the rumor about the possible exchange of players between the directive of the Chivas de Guadalajara and the Eagles of America. The negotiation, according to sources from Julio Ibáñez, would be the change of Uriel Antuna by Sebastian Cordova. The information caused controversy, given that the clubs are the most popular in the country and staunch rivals.

The blue cream hobby has already ruled on the matter. Different messages can be read on social networks. Most of the publications did not approve the arrival of Antuna to the set of Coapa. Therefore, through Twitter began to create publications with the #AntunanoFirmes and in this way ensure that they were heard by the Nido directive and prevent the possible arrival of the still footballer of the Sacred Flock.

At the moment it is the number one trend of the platform. Carries 13 thousand tweets and it is expected that with the passing of the minutes the figure will continue to grow. According to information from Hector Huerta, journalist from ESPN, The operation has not been carried out due to the salary that the Duranguense striker has requested from the club in the capital. According to information from Salary Sport, Antuna receives an income close to MXN 13 million.

Uriel Antuna would be close to reaching America (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

On the other side of the deal is Sebastián Córdova. The native of AguascalientesApparently, he would have asked for his departure given the few minutes he has had in the Apertura 2021. The Americanist strategist, Santiago Solari, took advantage of Córdova as a replacement tool. In addition to this, some media affirmed that the bad relationship between player and coach would be one of the reasons why the midfielder would come out.

The players recently shared a dressing room and alternated positions. From the hand of Jaime Lozano they obtained the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics versus the host country.

As curious as it may seem, in the same way the fans of the Guadalajara club created their own hashtag called #AntunaFirmaYa. At the moment it is second in trend with 7 thousand tweets. The Sorcerer Antuna Now he will have to decide his future, where apparently, he will not be received in the best way either in Guadalajara or Mexico City.

Amaury vergara, owner of the Chivas de Guadalajara, did not deny the facts and invited the fans to let the institutions make the negotiation official: “I think it is very important to wait for the official announcements because it is important, simply. Until now we have not confirmed any reinforcement or anything like that ”. The staff of the Flock is not as coarse as that of the Cremas.

Sebastián Córdova occupied number 10 with América in the Apertura 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @Resacaamericanista)

Planning for the following season will be vital if they want to reach league spots in the Closing 2022. Thus, the technical director Marcelo Michel Leaño and the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, will try to create the project for the next tournament.

The preseason For the Jalisco team, it will start with two stages, the first one will start from December 10-17 with a preparation match and the second of December 20 to January 2 of the next year. Before doing so, the players will have to report for medical examinations on December 6, 7 and 8 to prevent any injury or absence at the start of the next championship.

The beginning of Closing 2022 is still being analyzed by the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation, since the world Qatar 2022 is coming up and is scheduled to settle in December.

KEEP READING:

Raúl Jiménez’s goal against West Ham is nominated to be the best of November in the Premier League

Xavi Hernández revealed that he wanted to sign Andrés Guardado: “I like him a lot”

Checo Pérez fall and Lecrerc accident: this is how the free tests go to the Saudi Arabian GP