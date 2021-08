Anubhavinchu Raja is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 28 January 2022. It comprises Raj Tarun within the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves round a difficult teenager. He comes to a decision to earn good fortune via scuffling with the hens. Will he be capable to succeed in his dream house?

Anubhavinchu Raja Forged

Style: Drama, Comedy, Romance

Language: Telugu

Liberate Date: 28 January 2022

Trailer

But to be launched