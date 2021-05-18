Anuj Pandit Sharma (Actor) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Anuj Pandit Sharma (Actor) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Anuj Pandit Sharma is an Indian movie and TV actor who works basically within the Hindi movie business. He has carried out in a large number of different well-known Bollywood films like Koi Mil Gaya in 2003 as Bittu Sardar and Overall Siyapaa below the identify of Manav in 2014. Anuj was once extensively referred to as Joginder Khurana/ Jogi within the TV collection Parvarrish Season 2 in 2015-16. He gave the impression within the display Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Anuj Pandit Sharma was once born on 21 October 1991 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. He graduated from the Narsee Monjee School of Trade and Economic system in Mumbai.

Bio

Actual Title Anuj Pandit Sharma Nickname Anuj Occupation Actor Date of Beginning 21 October 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Beginning Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Title No longer Identified



Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Occupation

Anuj first gave the impression as a kid artist in 2003 within the Bollywood film Darna Mana Hai and performed position of Varun. After operating at the fleeting luck of Rakesh Roshan’s movie, Koi Mil Gaya, Anuj carried out in Say Salaam India in 2007 through depicting the position of a passionate cricket kid Guri. He went directly to play a small supporting position in Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, the place he’s a supportive good friend of the lead position Sushant. In 2014, he took the chance to look in a greater position with Overall Siyapaa, the place he performed the position of Yami Gautam’s brother. He gave the impression within the animated movie named Chhutanki in 2011.

Her first tv display was once Hukum Mere Aaka which broadcasted on Sahara One in 2011. He’s widely known for his efficiency within the Parvarrish Season 2 collection as Joginder Kulwinder Khurana within the main position, which broadcast on Sony Leisure TV. In next years he carried out in collection like Baccho Ki Adalat and Aadat Se Majboor.

After getting into the arena of cinema, Anuj has grown ceaselessly within the Indian movie business. Along with his lovable little smile and engaging construct from the beginning, many promoting firms have tied him into promoting for quite a lot of manufacturers.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified School Narsee Monjee School of Trade and Economic system, Mumbai Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Hukum Mare Aaka (2011)



Movie : Darna Mana Hai (2003)

Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 7″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 14 inches Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Putting out with pals and Making a song

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Srishti Jain (Actress)



Cienpy Kaur Malhotra

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Anuj Pandit Sharma

Anuj Pandit Sharma was once born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

He gave the impression within the tv collection Crime Petrol (Episode 572) on 23 October 2015 as Vijay Tripathi.

Anuj was once awarded the Balraj Sahani Trophy through the Indian Other folks’s Theatre Affiliation (IPTA) for his exceptional degree efficiency.

He starred within the Bamini and Boys collection streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in 2021.

He featured on Season 8 of the serial Pyaar Music Kya Kiya in 2016, aired at the Zing channel.

Rishab Chadha and Anuj Sharma created a web page on Instagram known as Pagalpankti Motion pictures that includes amusing content material.

He speaks quite a lot of languages, together with Hindi, English, Punjabi, and Marathi.

He’s a canine lover and has a puppy canine.

In case you have extra information about Anuj Pandit Sharma. Please remark under we can up to date inside a hour.

