Anupam Suman, who was once the closest to Nitish, will fight against him, gave this challenge

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: There is no friend or enemy of anyone in politics, relationships keep on deteriorating here. Something similar is being seen in the assembly elections this time. Former Patna Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kumar Suman, who was once the closest to Nitish Kumar, will contest Bihar assembly elections this time and he will also fight against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Manjhi will again board NDA boat, will announce tomorrow

Anupam Suman was once called one of Nitish Kumar’s closest bureaucrats. The senior IAS officer of Gujarat cadre was appointed by the ruling party in Bihar after a specific request. He held various top positions in the Bihar government, including the post of principal secretary in the state secretariat. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: Sharad Yadav may again join JDU, speculation intensifies

The state government held him responsible for the floods last year after which Suman resigned as the Commissioner, Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC). For which he had showered pictures of other ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi. Also Read – One by one, seven MLAs of Lalu – five MLCs went away with JDU, praising Nitish

Suman had said at the time that “I resigned from the post on August 3 last year, while the flood came to Patna city a month later. The state government held me responsible for the choke drainage system caused by the floods. “

A year after his resignation, Suman attacked Nitish Kumar for the pathetic state of the PMC and also stated that “PMC officials do not have decision-making power, hence, no one posting in this department Does not want.”

At the same time, he indicated that he could contest against Nitish Kumar in the same way that Arvind Kejriwal did against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

Anupam Suman Pushpam is associated with a party called ‘Plurals’ headed by Priya Chaudhary. This party plans to contest all the 243 seats in Bihar.

Anupam Kumar Suman, former Municipal Commissioner of Tana jumped into the scene of Bihar assembly elections and indicated to contest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.