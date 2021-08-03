Anupama: Anupamaa Asks Paritosh To Go away Shah Mansion; Vanraj Lashes At Pakhi

Big name Plus most well liked day by day cleaning soap Anupama is solely showcasing some intense melo drama and twists in its newest observe.

Anupamaa tries to assist Pakhi along with her dress for dance however Pakhi snatches it from her and insults her in Kavya’s tone.

Kavya helps Pakhi and provokes her in opposition to Anupamaa. Pakhi asks Anupamaa to not display her face at the day of her program and destroy her day.

Pakhi tells Anupamaa to not come to her program and ruin her temper.Vanraj is stunned to look mannerless Pakhi and lashes at her for misbehaving with Anupamaa.

Anupamaa sheds tears as she felt she couldn’t carry her youngsters correctly.

Anupama’s outburst at Paritosh

In the meantime Paritosh creates any other scene pointing out that it has transform tough for him to respire in Shah mansion.

This time Anupamaa offers a befitting answer. She asks Paritosh to go away and will get out for her space because it’s tough for him to are living right here.

Issues are getting worse in Shah mansion. It could be extraordinarily fascinating to look what extra drama is ready forward within the upcoming episodes of Anupama.

