Anupama: Anupama’s One Mistake To Convey Shah Circle of relatives On Street

Famous person Plus hottest day by day cleaning soap Anupama is gearing up for a large rip-off drama. The approaching episodes are stuffed with drama and fascinating twists.

Anupamaa at the side of Rakhi Dave and Kinjal has reached Dholakia a lesson for his evil deeds.

Everybody is excited that Kinjal were given justice however issues don’t finish right here a lot more drama is watching for forward.

Anupamaa and Vanraj had been tensed in regards to the tax whilst Anupamaa will get a mortgage be offering however must loan her dance academy and cafe.

Anupamaa with out studying the paper paintings trusts the unknowns and signal at the paper which brings on new hassle.

Shaha at risk

Anupamaa fails to spot the tricksters because of which they takes Anupama’s signature on flawed papers and tranfer Shah’s propertyto their very own names.

The Shahs lose the entirety and not anything appears to be in the fitting observe.

